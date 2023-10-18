Between injuries and absences, Allegri will make extensive use of alternative solutions: great prospects are opening up for the players who have been less involved so far

Giovanni Albanese

18 October – MILAN

The many absences to manage until January force Allegri to have to dig to the bottom of the squad, to allow his Juve to maintain a high level of competitiveness. The coach intends to draw on young players, especially those he wanted to keep in the squad last summer while taking into account the risk of giving them less space than expected. There are three secret keys that can be useful for opening more than valid alternative paths: Huijsen, Nicolussi Caviglia and Yildiz, who can offer different tactical solutions.

ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS

—

The injuries of Alex Sandro and Danilo reduce the options in defense. If Allegri wants to give continuity to the three-man solution, Rugani will go on the field together with Gatti and Bremer: at that point Huijsen would be the first alternative in the defensive department. But there’s more: the Dutchman born in 2005 is available for any position, being right-footed but also being able to operate on the left-handed side, as well as in a central position as on some occasions in this year’s Next Gen. The other key who can make the difference in the middle of the pitch is Nicolussi Caviglia, who can play in front of the defense as assistant Locatelli or as a midfielder in place of Rabiot: a useful resource, since without Fagioli and Pogba – and with the alternation between Miretti and McKennie in the role of right midfielder – the opportunities to catch a breath will have to be calibrated to the few forces available.

THE OFFENSIVE KEY

—

Finally Yildiz, the offensive key that Allegri has brought out several times at the start of the season. The 2005 class is considered more of a striker, also because in his conclusions he is “boring” like Chiesa, of whom he could be the natural deputy. But the player can also cover another series of roles, from attacking winger to midfielder or more notably attacking midfielder. After his debut in Serie A on the first day against Udinese, the former Bayern Munich player was featured on three other occasions, always during the match in progress: a total playing time of 33 minutes which does not reflect the real positive perception he gave of himself up to this moment, showing a personality that will be able to make the difference even in this delicate moment for the team. It is then likely that Allegri will decide to draw other resources from Next Gen to extend the bench.

October 18, 2023 (modified October 18, 2023 | 3:25 pm)

