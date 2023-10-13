Hugo has things very clear. The talent is not at all concerned that there are few gaps left, he comes to do his performance and if they like it, good and if not, then good too.

The talent wants to show that there is room for rock in La Voz: “The first edition was won by a rocker, so it’s possible,” he pointed out.

Hugo has taken the stage with the guitar and has sung Walk in the Blind Auditions of The Voice. None of the coaches have turned his chair around and Antonio Orozco has pointed out that he has not had the best minute and a half of his life: “What a lot of energy, keep going because you have all the necessary capacity,” he pointed out.

Hugo takes the great advice of Antonio Orozco and we are sure that we will see him again. Nothing is going to stop you, Hugo!