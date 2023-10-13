Quickly, while it is still possible, companies want to quickly purchase diesel commercial vehicles.

We should all get an electric car. This applies to private individuals and business drivers. But vans and trucks must also become electric. For example, last week we saw the electric Mercedes Actros passing by and the electric commercial vehicle is absolutely no longer a novelty.

But what’s the problem? When replacing their old company car, entrepreneurs can then opt for an electric successor. Then there isn’t much going on, is there? That’s right: the problem is that that doesn’t seem to be happening.

Rising demand for diesel commercial vehicles

On the contrary, people expect a huge run on vans with a diesel engine. That’s because of the legislation. If you purchase a van with a diesel engine before 2025, you can still drive it in the city centers until 2028 (provided it meets the applicable Euro emission standards, of course). So all companies are ordering some diesel commercial vehicles.

The energy experts and transition specialists at Joulz have come to this conclusion. Trade associations RAI and BOVAG confirm this trend. At Joulz they investigated how far companies had already gone to switch to electric commercial vehicles and in fact – according to them – it was almost no one at all.

It’s really not that we are dealing with civil disobedience here. Electric commercial vehicles are considerably more expensive than a comparable diesel bus. The range is considerably shorter and the long loading times cause headaches. This is not only the case with companies, but also with governments. For example, the municipality of Amsterdam – the most green, left-wing and sustainable stronghold in the Netherlands – quickly put out a tender for 25 garbage trucks with a diesel engine.

Electric bus investment for a later head start

At Joulz they think that purchasing an electric bus now is an advantage for later. This way you can already integrate an EV into your company. For planning and such, then you know how to deal with it.

Now that is not necessarily untrue, but you do have to add some much-needed nuance. Electric commercial vehicles will also become cheaper in the future and will have a greater range and faster charging times. So investing a lot of money now in a car that is already quite outdated is not attractive. If the technology is a little further along, you also have to integrate less into operational matters.

Modern commercial buses with diesel engines are also considerably cleaner than old, smelly buses of the past. And if even the city where GroenLinks is the largest quickly orders 25 diesel trucks, it is completely understandable that all other companies will follow suit.

Photo credit: big diesel Caddy on (original?) BBS LM rims from @hanse1one via Autoblog Spots!

This article Huge demand for diesel commercial vehicles soon appeared first on Ruetir.