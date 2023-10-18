The new ones are here Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3, the crown jewel in the brand’s line of wireless headphones. And to celebrate its launch, you can get them now for about 199.90 euros and with a surprising gift that will accompany you everywhere by applying an exclusive coupon. Below, we tell you all the details.

Buy Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 at the best price

These new headphones Huawei They have just gone on the market with an official price of 199.90 euros, although now you have the opportunity to release them with a gift included, since you can add one to the basket Huawei Band 8 smart bracelet for about 19.90 euros (instead of its usual 59.90 euros).

The total price of this purchase would be about 219.80 euros, but, applying the coupon AXATAKAFB3 during the purchasing process, you can get a discount on the value of the bracelet to get it completely free. And if that were not enough, shipping is completely free.

Los Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 They are the most premium truly wireless earbuds the brand has launched to date. These stand out for offering us an ergonomic design and light weight of 5.8 grams (each). They also include four sets of silicone pads y a elegant glass casing which makes it more durable.

Moving on to talk about their sound, they have a ultra-hearing dual driver (11mm dynamic + planar diaphragm) and a triple adaptive equalization algorithm which provides us with a great listening experience. Also, use a digital cross-over technology which raises the sound up to 48 kHz or drops to 14 Hz.

On the other hand, include active noise cancellation (Smart ANC 3.0) that It is 50% more accurate than its previous generationwhich allows us greater immersion in our songs, and a Pure Voice 2.0 feature for clear, interruption-free calls. In turn, they can be used on two devices at the same time thanks to their simultaneous connection por Bluetooth 5.3.

Regarding their autonomy section, they are capable of providing us up to 4.5 hours of use with ANC activated and a total of 22 hours if we have the case charging, while, if we have ANC disabled, we will get 6.5 and 31 hours, respectively.

And talking about the Huawei Band 8, this smart bracelet is characterized by having a 1.47 inch AMOLED touch screen with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels and great autonomy, as it is capable of withstanding up to 14 days on a single charge. It has a 5 ATM certification which makes it waterproof, a wide variety of sensors for advanced monitoring and 100 sports modes.

