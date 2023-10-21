For many people, especially students and professionals who absolutely require a computer, laptops are an essential accessory, so every few years they have to dig deep to buy a new one. Fortunately, value for money has improved noticeably in recent years, so you can buy a better PC for much less money.

One of the brands that has placed the most emphasis on this low price policy is Huawei, which despite the more than obvious problem they have with their mobile devices, is still very much alive in the laptop sector, and boy are they alive.

Right now, without going any further, they have activated a discount code on their website that leaves several especially recommended models at clearance prices, starting with the Huawei Matebook B3-250, which to begin with was already almost half price, but by redeeming the code AHWWK8 In the cart it drops to only 459 euros.

With an ultra-light weight, Intel Core i5 processor and a fairly sober design, this laptop is powerful but above all very affordable.

For now it is for sale exclusively in the Huawei online store, not on Amazon or other e-commerce, although since shipping is free from Spain there is no problem to complain about.

For what it costs little more you can ask for, and that is that for example it has a Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storagewhich are specifications that undoubtedly guarantee that Windows 11 Pro works like silk, and it is the OS that comes preinstalled.

It is increasingly common for laptops in that price range, below 500 euros, to perhaps come with good components, yes, but it is rarer for them to come with a pre-installed operating system, and in this way the brand saves having to pay the corresponding fee to Microsoft.

As you can see, the weight is quite light for its size, and that makes it a versatile model that you can carry in your backpack without too many problems, something to be appreciated.

One thing that can be taken as an advantage or disadvantage is the position of the camera, which is retractable and hidden under the keyboardand that adds privacy but on the other hand gives rise to a low angle that is not at all flattering in video calls.

It comes with WiFi 6, so with this computer you can make the most of the fiber speed that almost all companies or the routers they install already offer.

