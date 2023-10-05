The US has found a way to intensify the pressure of the siege it maintains on Huawei. This Chinese company is in the crosshairs of the US Government and its allies for having placed a smartphone on the market, the Mate 60 Pro, equipped with an SoC that presumably It shouldn’t be within your reach.. The sanctions of the alliance led by the US Administration seek to prevent Chinese companies from being able to manufacture cutting-edge integrated circuits in the short and medium term.

Huawei has had the complicity of SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp), the largest Chinese semiconductor manufacturer, to develop the Kirin 9000S processor incorporated into its current flagship mobile phone, but it seems that it is not being supported solely by Chinese companies. . And the Government of Taiwan is investigating three of its own companies due to the possibility that they have collaborated with Huawei in the development of new semiconductor factories on Chinese soil.

Taiwan does not want to have dissidents at home

The alignment of Taiwan and the US is absolute. They have very solid economic reasons to go hand in hand, but, above all, they have obvious geostrategic reasons to confront China together. The Administrations of these two countries closely monitor all companies linked to the chip industry that are subject to sanctions that they have approved in recent years to slow down China’s technological development. Especially to their own companies.

The Taiwanese government suspects that three of its companies may have helped Huawei set up new semiconductor plants in China.

And the Taiwanese government suspects that three of its companies may have helped Huawei set up new semiconductor plants in China. This cooperation would violate the prohibitions of the US-led alliance to which Taiwan is manifestly affiliated. Spokespeople for Topco Scientific, which is one of these companies, have defended themselves by claiming that all they have done is collaborate with PengXinWei IC Manufacturing Co, which is a subsidiary of Huawei, in an environmental engineering project that only seeks to develop a wastewater treatment system.

In addition, Topco Scientific executives have expressly denied having delivered to Huawei or any of its subsidiaries the raw materials involved in manufacturing integrated circuits. UIS, which is another of the Taiwanese companies being audited, has taken a similar stance to Topco. This company offers its clients specialized engineering services in the construction of semiconductor manufacturing facilities, and its spokespersons claim to have respected both international legislation and Taiwanese regulations.

Those responsible for the third Taiwanese company under suspicion, L&K Engineering, have not yet commented, although they will presumably adopt a position similar to that defended by Topco Scientific and UIS. In any case, the investigation by the Taiwanese Administration is underway, so for the moment these three companies have not been convicted or sanctioned.

Be that as it may, this conflict puts on the table an essential piece of the apparatus that the US has deployed in recent years to deal with China: any company in the alliance’s orbit that collaborates with any of the Chinese integrated circuit manufacturers. will be sanctioned. . . . Most likely if the Taiwanese Administration finally proves that Topco Scientific, UIS, L&K Engineering or any other company has helped Huawei, it will be exemplarily sanctioned.

More information: DigiTimes Asia | SCMP

