“Moore’s law” has been in question for some time. The development of lithography technology has slowed as semiconductor manufacturers inch closer to the physical limits imposed by silicon. And this is precisely the pillar on which it stands the “law” postulated by Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, in 1965. This respected American engineer and physicist publicly denied on several occasions that the observation he made that year had been attributed the status of law.

And in reality what he made was a prediction resulting from empirical observation, and not a law supported by a meticulous scientific study. Even so, for many decades its observation has emerged as the golden rule used by the microelectronics industry to predict the pace at which it will develop in the medium and short term.

What Moore perceived a little more than five and a half decades ago was that the number of transistors in integrated circuits would double each year, and, at the same time, their relative cost would reduce drastically. Ten years later he amended his observation by increasing the time period necessary for this development of integration technology to take place, placing it in 24 months, and not in a year. And since then his prediction has been fulfilled with more than reasonable accuracy.

“Huang’s law” draws on the horizon a future in which NVIDIA and AI will reign

“Huang’s Law” refers to Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, but is not named after him. The person responsible for the name of this postulate is Tekla S. Perry, senior editor at IEEE Spectrum, and she formulated it in the article she published on April 2, 2018 with the purpose of describing the very rapid development that graphics processors were already experiencing. . Of course, it is fair to remember that the person truly responsible for the popularization of “Huang’s law” is Christopher Mims, a columnist for The Wall Street Journal.

Tekla S. Perry came up with this “law” after attending a lecture by Jensen Huang.

Be that as it may, the reason why Tekla S. Perry decided to name this “law” after attending a lecture given by Jensen Huang was that “Moore’s law” no longer seemed to correctly describe the dizzying development that GPUs were experiencing, especially in the field of artificial intelligence. This is actually what the prediction named after the founder of NVIDIA is about. The graph that we publish below these lines reflects very clearly what we are talking about. And it impresses.

The headline of the graph contains the most important idea: during the decade between 2012 and 2022 the performance of NVIDIA chips for artificial intelligence applications has multiplied by 1,000. Nothing less than 1,000. It’s true; “Moore’s law” does not adequately reflect this rapid development. However, it is important that we keep in mind that the impact of the development of lithographic processes does not explain this rapid evolution.

Bill Dally, one of the top officials at NVIDIA in the scientific field, gave a very interesting conference just two weeks ago in which he explained the crucial role that innovation in the field of microarchitecture to sustain the development of GPUs for artificial intelligence. It is no longer enough to cling to the improvement of lithography and the quality of transistors; You either refine the architecture of your chips or you get stuck.

Dally is cautious, and therefore does not guarantee that by 2032 the capacity of GPUs will increase again by 1,000. At the end of the day, if we are rigorous, we must not forget that neither “Huang’s law” nor “Moore’s law” are actually laws. They are only reasonably reliable forecasts that will not last forever.

