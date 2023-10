“The vaccine against HPV is essential because HPV is a virus that causes cancer not only in the female population but also in the male population, in which it causes cancer of the penis, anus and head and neck area”. This was said by Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), on the sidelines of the National Extraordinary Public Health Conference, organized by Siti in Cernobbio from 12 to 14 October.