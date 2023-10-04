Post-pandemic society has a short memory and is not very understanding towards pain, if not even judgmental. Over the last year, 9 out of 10 Italians have suffered from some form of pain. When dealing with it, 1 in 2 people were alone. Not just social isolation however: half of Italians (46%) consider themselves stigmatized and a quarter (26%) fear being judged for their condition. These are some of the data emerging from the new edition, the fifth, of the Haleon Pain Index (HPI), a global research conducted on over 18 thousand people in 18 countries, including Italy, promoted by Haleon, a world leading company in the Consumer sector Healthcare.

“Daily pain – says Linda Papadopoulos, psychologist and author of the study – is a health problem that can be easily ignored, rejected or trivialized. Many people do not realize that its effects can be worse than the symptoms themselves. The result which derives from the lack of empathy with others and from being treated differently – he continues – determine loneliness and a non-negligible and worsening impact on mental health. As a society, we have the duty to intervene where people continue to forcefully demonstrate a sort of hardening towards such an important health issue with social and economic repercussions”.

Since the first edition of 2014 – we read in a note – the HPI highlights how the social and emotional impact of pain has grown by almost 25%, with the stigma and social isolation resulting from daily pain increasing throughout the world. world. 50% report regularly spending time alone in the event of pain episodes, which is classified as serious by 1 in 3: 64% declare they are less sociable. A phenomenon, that of loneliness and social isolation, raised recently (spring 2023) by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion for its devastating effects on public health.

On a global level, however, Italians are among the people who suffer less than others from pain as a taboo: 26% of their compatriots compared to 39% of those interviewed, but this is still a high figure which pushes them to suffer in silence so as not to be judged, especially in the case of the youngest. 39% of Gen Z believe that suffering episodes of pain is equivalent to experiencing a taboo and therefore prefer not to talk about it, compared to 33% of Boomers, furthermore 70% felt discriminated against or not believed compared to 39% of adults (59- 77 years old). The HPI report – continues the note – also highlights a gender difference. 51% of Italian women felt discriminated against or not believed compared to 44% of men. Also 62% of LGBTQ+ people compared to 46% of heterosexuals. Interviewees agree on the need for a more personalized and compassionate view of pain. To overcome isolation and prejudice, 69% of the sample asks for more empathy. Finally, doctors and pharmacists, despite having an active role in pain management, according to those interviewed, however, 71% of doctors and 61% of pharmacists need to have better training.

“While pain is a universal human experience – emphasizes Lisa Jennings, Head of Global Over the Counter Category at Haleon – resulting in loneliness and stigma for many, its impact varies considerably between social groups, with the most marginalized among the most affected. Our ambition is to break down barriers to achieving better everyday health for all, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability and other factors. The Haleon Pain Index – he adds – shows that it is possible reduce the social and emotional impact of pain by shifting perceptions and conversations around pain management. That’s why we are taking action through several programs such as our #ListenToPain initiative, available to healthcare professionals around the world.”

Haleon’s #ListenToPain program supports healthcare providers to improve communication with patients and have a focused discussion about pain. #ListentoPain includes five profiles describing people with different attitudes and behaviors towards pain management that help healthcare professionals personalize their approach with patients. With continuity of care, truly understanding how pain can change over time allows you to improve pain management strategies and make them more effective in the long term.