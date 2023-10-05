The All in One concept is not usually missing from the catalog of the main computer manufacturers. Acer with the Veriton Vero, Microsoft with the Surface Studio 2 Plus and Lenovo with the Yoga AIO 7, to name a few examples. This type of device has been evolving for years, but maintaining its essence. offer a computing experience “all in one” that is located at an intermediate point between towers and laptops. Certainly, they can be a good option for those who work from home and prioritize a contained setup at the space level.

HP is one of those manufacturers, and this Thursday it presented the new HP Envy Move. We are talking about an All in One that makes a strong commitment to portability. Not only does it offer us a generously sized screen, but also a built-in battery that will allow us to avoid the need to have a plug on hand to be able to use it. All this, in the company of several modest hardware configurations to choose from. Let’s see.

Technical sheet of the new HP Envy Move

HP Envy Move

screen

23.8 inch touch

QHD (2560 x 1440)

300 nits

99% sRGB

processor

Intel Core i5-1335U (4,6 GHz, Turbo Boost, 12 MB L3, 10 núcleos, 12 hilos)

Intel Core i3-1315U (4,5 GHz, Turbo Boost, 10 MB L3, 6 núcleos, 8 hilos)

gpu

Intel UHD Graphics

memory

16 GB LPDDR5-4800 MHz RAM

8 GB LPDDR5-4800 MHz RAM

storage

512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

camera

HP Wide Vision de 5 MP

Noise reduction technology

audio

Altavoces Bang & Olufsen

Built-in dual microphone

ports

1 USB-A 10 Gbps

1 USB-C 10 Gbps

1 HDMI

wireless connectivity

Wi-Fi 6E y Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6 y Bluetooth 5.3

battery

Up to 4 hours of autonomy

83 Wh polymer and lithium battery

90W power adapter included

color

Shell White

accessories

Sherpa Case (optional)

SO

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 P

precio

From $899.99

An all-in-one computer to move from one side of the house to the other

The HP Envy Move arrives with a 23.8-inch touch screen with QHD resolution and 300 nits of typical brightness. At the design level, the manufacturer has respected the already known style from its Envy line, that we have seen in products such as the HP Envy 15 or the HP ENVY 34. The white casing dominates the entire surface, except in the display panel area, which contrasts with a dark tone. The front is also home to the HP logo at the bottom, which coexists alongside the Bang & Olufsen audio system.

One of the most notable aspects of the computer is found on the back. Above and in the center we have a handle that, as we say, will allow us to transport it from one side of the house to the other. And, to support this feature, a stylish space has been included to carry the included keyboard with touchpad. In addition, the device has an 83 Wh battery that promises a autonomy of 4 hours and a 90 W adapter included.

As we know, All in Ones do not stand out especially for having great ambitions at the hardware level. They are not devices for gamers, but they can offer good performance for many tasks. The HP Envy Move will allow us to choose between an Intel Core i5-1335U and an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, and between 8 and 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. At the storage level, we can get up to 1 TB M.2 SSD.

The manufacturer has also incorporated a 5 MP camera with its HP Wide Vision technology and noise reduction. The camera automatically turns off by software when no one is in front of it, although it can also be disabled manually to improve privacy. Discreetly located we also find an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the screen brightness according to the environment.

Price and availability of the new HP Envy Move

The new HP Envy Move is available today for $899.99 in United States. At the moment it has not been announced whether it will reach other markets and, consequently, it is unknown what its price could be. We will update this article as soon as we have news.

