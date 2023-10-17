In Poland, the far-right opposition to the government won Sunday’s elections, putting an end to eight years in which the Law and Justice party had decisively taken a semi-authoritarian drift. The victory of the opposition, whose main leader is former prime minister Donald Tusk, was surprising and particularly important because it was achieved in an openly hostile political climate and thanks to great popular participation: the final turnout was 72.9 percent, the highest in the country’s democratic history.

The change in Poland’s political direction will now have to pass through the formation of a government that includes the three main opposition forces: they are very different political formations from each other, with significant divergences in their programs. Finding a stable agreement will not be easy, even if the opposition to Law and Justice and the common desire to strengthen democracy in the country seem to prevail in the declarations following the vote by the various leaders.

The new majority will also have to deal with the resistance of the institutions most linked to Law and Justice, such as the President of the Republic Andrzej Duda and the Constitutional Court, currently controlled by judges close to the party that has governed so far.

Law and Justice remains the country’s leading party, but its votes have shrunk: 35.4 percent does not allow it to form a majority, not even in coalition with the other far-right party Konfederacja, which obtained a result disappointing compared to the polls. The oppositions are instead credited with 248-249 seats in the new parliament, with a good margin on the 231 needed for a majority.

The main party, Civic Coalition, obtained 30.7 percent of the vote. It is made up of the Civic Platform, Tusk’s centre-right party, a series of other centrist parties and an environmentalist formation. Civic Platform joins the European People’s Party in the European Parliament. Already during the electoral campaign he had announced a probable alliance with the left-wing coalition (8.6 percent of the votes), in turn made up of the New Left, Sinistra Insieme and other parties: moreover, in the past the leaders of these formations have also shown themselves often distant and in opposition to each other.

The third component of the new majority will be represented by Terza Via, which includes the centrist Polonia 2050 party, founded by TV host Szymon Hołownia, and a centre-right party which historically represents farmers: together they obtained the most surprising result, reaching 14.4 percent of the votes.

These three groupings are united by the desire to dismantle the power system of Law and Justice, which has pervaded Polish society, starting from the media: in Poland newspapers and television stations are now almost entirely controlled by the government, directly with government appointments or through multinational oil company Orlen, close to the party. But all the main boards of directors of state-owned companies are also highly politicised. The Civic Coalition program stated: «We will reset them all and decide on new appointments in a transparent way based on competence, without political influences or family ties being decisive».

It seems more complex to find a common path at a political level on the major issues that were also central in the opposition’s electoral campaign, such as abortion for example. The left-wing parties are aiming for a substantial reform of the laws which currently prohibit it in every situation. Tusk expressed himself during the election campaign on similar positions, Terza Via has a more conservative approach, saying he is in favor of abolishing the law that prohibits it even in the case of serious malformations of the fetus, but that he wants to subject every other possible change to a referendum. Even as regards the Catholic Church, the positions of the left-wing parties and those of the Third Way seem difficult to reconcile: the former would like to reduce its influence in state institutions, the latter have strong ties with Catholic movements and hierarchies.

The positions of the three groupings regarding relations with the European Union are less divergent. In recent years, Poland and the European institutions have often been at odds. The European Parliament has voted various resolutions to condemn some Polish anti-democratic practices, the Commission has blocked 36 billion in funding and loans relating to the Recovery Fund, the Union’s main financial instrument to combat the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic. Tusk was president of the European Council: his Europeanism is shared and could facilitate the release of funds.

However, any law that were to be approved by the new parliamentary majority could be blocked by President Duda or the Constitutional Court, since both have veto power. Parliament can in turn override the presidential veto with a qualified majority vote, but the opposition does not have the three-fifths of the parliamentary votes needed to do so.

The role of President Duda, former law and justice parliamentarian, has in recent years been more that of a political actor linked to the majority than of an independent and equidistant figure. The Constitution provides that he is the one to give the task of trying to form a new government, as customary the leader of the party that obtained the most votes is indicated. He should go like this on this occasion too, despite Law and Justice having no chance of finding the necessary parliamentary votes.

Only after the failure of this attempt will Parliament be able to appoint a new prime minister who will have to form the government. The times could be long, if Duda were to choose to make full use of them: he has a month to schedule the first session of Parliament and a further two weeks to appoint a prime ministerial candidate, who in turn has two weeks to try to find a majority. The opposition may have to wait until mid-December to get a job.

