Marvel’s most epic fail of the ’80s still resonates in movies today, and we’re telling you why you should give Howard the Duck a second chance.

It might sound like a joke, but Howard the Duck He deserves more credit than he gets. Yes, folks, we’re talking about that 1986 movie that many would like to forget, but that actually planted some of the seeds for Marvel’s current film empire.

It’s easy to get lost in the glitz and glamor of characters like Iron Man or Wolverine, but before these icons took over the big screen, Marvel took the plunge with their first feature film: Howard the Duck. Nicknamed at the time as Howard the Turkey, this film was a box office disaster that almost sank the company. But like the phoenix, or rather, like the swamp duck, Howard left invaluable lessons that redefined the superhero genre.

Why Howard and not a galactic hero?

We lived in the golden 80s, the era of Star Wars and intergalactic adventures. So why on earth did Marvel choose the most irreverent duck for his film debut? Well, Howard was the Deadpool of his time, a rude, womanizing and parodic guy. In addition, the duck comics were selling like hotcakes, even colliding with Disney due to the similarities with the Donald Duck that we all know.

One of the most controversial decisions was to change Howard’s personality, making him more charming. This generated a tone chaos in the film, since it began with a satirical tone and ended as an attempt to please all audiences. It failed on both fronts: too adult for children and too childish for adults.

Expensive lessons for Marvel and Lucasfilm

Not everything was laughter and feathers for the creators. The film was such a flop that it pushed George Lucas, who was involved in the project, to sell his company Pixar to Steve Jobs. Furthermore, the criticism was devastating. Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel made no bones about destroying the film and its main character.

For its part, Marvel had to deal with the rise of its competitor DC Comicswhich reached the top of the box office with Batman in 1989. But the company learned valuable lessons, especially in the importance of maintaining a consistent tone and an endearing protagonist, things that we would later see in characters like Wolverine and Iron Man.

Nonetheless, Howard has gained defenders over time. Lea Thompson, one of the leads, has mentioned that she enjoyed her time on set, and the character has made cameo appearances in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy. In fact, it is rumored that she could have a more prominent role in the film. future of the MCU.

Howard is an example of how failures can be the foundation for future successes. Perhaps without this much maligned duck we would not have the heroes we love today. So, how about we give this bird of ill omen turned legend another chance?

Since he made that unexpected cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014, this character has been ruffling his feathers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). First, he appeared playing cards like it was nothing, sparking an uproar among fans. He was then voiced by Seth Green in several more appearances, such as in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Endgame. He became Cosmo the Space Dog’s colleague, which makes us wonder, when will he be given a more prominent role? Howard even survived the Blip, which could mean that maybe, just maybe, he’ll have a more heroic role in the future.