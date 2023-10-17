loading…

GAZA – Since Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel on Saturday, neighboring Egypt has been quick to assert its position as a nonviolent peacemaker.

Egypt is a crucial country because it borders Gaza directly. Cairo also has a history of fighting against Israel.

Egypt’s position is unique in Hamas’ war against Israel. That’s because Egypt has many strategic interests at play.

Here are 5 reasons why Egypt continues to take a position as a mediator and bring about peace in Palestine.

1. Prioritize Domestic Security



Cairo has urged both sides to de-escalate, and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has voiced the need for a just two-state solution and prioritizing internal security by closing the Sinai-Gaza border.

“Egypt’s position is very clear. They are seeking de-escalation and are willing to act as mediators to resolve the situation,” Yassin Ashour, an Egyptian political consultant on Middle Eastern and Arab affairs, told The New Arab.

2. Positioning as a Peace Mediator



President Sisi’s regime is attempting to handle the situation carefully ahead of Egypt’s presidential elections in December. The leader has also demonstrated his willingness to act as a peace broker, as seen in the 2021 ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

“In terms of escalation between Palestine and Israel, Egypt has always been a mediator,” added Ashour. “Since the Mubarak era, western countries such as the US have relied on Egypt to negotiate peace between Israel, Hamas and the PLO.”

3. Maintaining the Balance between Israel and Hamas



