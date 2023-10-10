Suara.com – Recently, Verrell Bramasta performed the Umrah pilgrimage for the first time in the Holy Land. While there, he fervently prayed before the Kaaba, expressing his wishes sincerely.

Verrell Bramasta’s prayer is not about a soul mate, but is related to his hopes of becoming a member of the DPR RI representing West Java.

“Verrell Bramasta DPR-RI West Java VII (Regency. Bekasi, Karawang, Purwakarta,” wrote Verrell Bramasta on a piece of paper, Monday (9/10/2023).

Verrell Bramasta holds a piece of paper with a background of the Kaaba and a congregation worshiping at sea. In the photo, he also added the word “Aamiin” as his hope that Allah SWT will answer his prayer.

Not only that, Verrell Bramasta has also entered the political arena and has officially joined the National Mandate Party (PAN). He spoke with confidence that he would run in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Verrell Bramasta’s photo with the Kaaba in the background immediately attracted the attention of many people, and many netizens gave various responses, both supporting and doubting his ability to represent the people.

“Do you really have any knowledge to make people prosperous? If I just sit down and play on my cellphone, I can do it too hahaha,” wrote @clm***.

“Hadeh, in front of the Kaaba you still think about the world,” added @ewo***.

“Duh, I’m just relying on fame and lots of money. So sad,” commented @mam***.

On the other hand, netizens support Verrell Bramasta’s decision to enter the world of politics and are considered to be an example for others.

“This should be supported, you know. Young people like Varel already want to think about the country,” added @ohi***.

“It’s cool that young people want to enter the world of politics,” said @tit***.

“Others are still busy taking care of love, Verrell is busy taking care of the country. Talented young people like this should be supported, please,” said @ten***. (Sekar Anindyah Lamase)