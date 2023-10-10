If you don’t know the chronological order of The Warren Files, here’s how to watch this horror saga from beginning to end.

Many fans wonder how to watch the Warren Files saga in chronological order. This shared universe of horror and thriller is filled with deep connections that make the films worth watching and revisiting in their correct chronological order. The universe addresses the real-life cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren while expanding their story by focusing on demonic entities such as Valak and Malthus. Take note of what the correct order is in the chronological sense!

1) The Nun (2018)

New Line Cinema

The Nun is where it all began when Valak (the defiler, the unholy, the marquis of snakes) began wreaking havoc in Romania in 1952. The film explores the origin of the demonic entity before his eventual confrontation with the Warrens in The Warren File: The Enfield case. The timeline of The Nun revolves around the years 1300 and 1952.

2) Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle’s spin-off in the Warren Files universe began in Annabelle: Creation. This film revolves around 1943, 1955 and 1967. Those are the three important years of the fiction of this film.

3) The Nun 2 (2023)

Set four years after the events of the first film and one year after Annabelle: Creation, The Nun 2 He continued Valak’s reign of terror, using Frenchie as his vessel to find an artifact known as The Eyes of Saint Lucia. Sister Irene, played by Taissa Farmiga, returned triumphant to the Warren Files universe to confront Valak again. The timeline of La Monja 2 is set in 1956.

4) Annabelle (2014)

New Line Cinema

After the origin of the doll was discovered in Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle (2014) takes things to a whole new level by showing more of the demon’s terrifying antics and a glimpse of Malthus’ true form. This film from the Warren Files universe takes place in 1967.

5) Warren File (2013)

Warren expedient (2013) served as the proper introduction to Ed and Lorraine Warren and is also the first shared universe film. The film takes place between 1968 and 1971.

6) Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle comes home highlighted another Warren: Judy Warren, Ed and Lorraine’s daughter. The third installment of the Annabelle films takes place shortly after the opening moments of The Warren Files. That is, Ed and Lorraine Warren’s first meeting with the Annabelle doll. The year is 1972.

7) The Llorona (2019)

New Line Cinema

The Llorona is based on the Mexican legend of the titular ghost who drowned his two children in 1673. As a result, this Warren File spin-off addresses the quest to replace his children by finding live children for sacrifice. It takes place in the fictional year 1973.

8) Warren File: The Enfield Case (2016)

As the penultimate film in the chronological order of viewing, Warren File: The Enfield Affair featured the diabolical return of Valak, setting the stage for a final showdown between the demon and the Warrens. The film takes place in 1977, four years after La Llorona.

9) The Warren File: Forced by the Devil (2021)

New Line Cinema

Warren File: Forced by the devil It is the third installment of the franchise starring Ed and Lorraine Warren. The third film was based on the 1981 trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who was the first person to claim that he was under the influence of a demon at the time of committing a murder. Therefore, it takes place four four years after The Enfield Affair. Currently, waiting for the fourth installment which is scheduled for next year, it is the last film in the saga. We’ll see if there are new installments, more horror adventures or new spin-offs.