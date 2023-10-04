Here is a way to watch the 2022 Asian Games badminton that you can use. In this way, you can watch the struggles of badminton athletes at the 2022 Asian Games.

It cannot be denied that badminton is an interesting sport to watch at the 2022 Asian Games.

This is because Indonesian badminton often makes various proud achievements in various world competitions.

At the 2022 Asian Games, Indonesia fielded a total of 20 of its best badminton players, 10 each in the men’s and women’s sectors. The Red and White squad has already competed in the team event which will be held on September 28-October 1 2023.

Also read: Defeated by Chou Tien Chen, Jonatan Christie fails to defend his Asian Games gold medal

The latest news comes from the Indonesian contingent where Anthony Ginting successfully defeated Wang Tzu Wei with a score of 21-16, 21-11 to qualify for the last 16 of the Asian Games on Tuesday, October 3 2023.

The Ginting vs Wang Tzu Wei duel was fierce from the start. Ginting had led 4-1 but Wang Tzu Wei was able to equalize quickly.

Ginting then turned behind at 7-8, but pressure from Ginting made him lead again 10-8. Ginting ended the first game interval with a score of 11-9 with a neat return into the empty space.

Buying and selling attacks occurred but Ginting finally won with a score of 21-16 and 21-11. Regarding the rivals in the 2022 Asian Games badminton top 16 schedule on Wednesday (4/10/2023), Ginting still has to wait for the results of the winner between Ahmed Nibal (Maldives) vs Jia Heng Jason Teh in the 6th match.

Apart from that, updates on badminton for the 2022 Asian Games continue to develop. So, for those of you who want to witness the 2022 Asian Games sports, you can watch it via the following link: https://www.visionplus.id/

Also Read: 2023 Asian Games Semifinal Match Schedule: Four Countries Compete for Final Tickets

How to watch the 2022 Asian Games badminton is as follows:

Open the visionplus.id page (or the Vision+ application) Click the “Subscribe” menu. Then you will be given a choice of subscription packages. Choose one of the packages. Pay using the payment method of your choice. After subscribing, you can watch the 2022 Asian Games on Vision+, including badminton matches (according to timetable).

The following is the badminton schedule at the 2022 Asian Games:

2022 Individual Badminton Asian Games Schedule:

Senin, 2 Oktober 2023: Preliminary Round (MS, MD, XD, WD, WS)Selasa, 3 Oktober 2023: Preliminary Round (MS, MD, XD, WD, WS) Rabu, 4 Oktober 2023: Preliminary Round (MS), Quarterfinals (MD, XD, WD, WS) Kamis, 5 Oktober 2023: Quarterfinals (MS), Semifinal (WD) Jumat, 6 Oktober 2023: Semifinals (MS, MD, WS, XD) dan Finals (WD) Sabtu, 7 Oktober 2023: Finals (MS, MD, WS, XD).

That’s the way to watch the 2022 Asian Games badminton that you might be looking for. Have a good time watching!

Contributor: Peace Lestari