Watching One Piece without filler is a must for those who want to move as fast as they can through the anime’s 1,000+ chapters.

In the same way that you can watch Naruto without filler, not all One Piece chapters are essential to the story. While some feature characters like the Navy Admirals who appear in the movies, others only remain as curious details in the story.

But watching One Piece without filler will be much more difficult than with Naruto. The reason is that in this series the filler is part of the main story. Therefore, you will come across extremely long arcs whose scenes are not really important on a large scale.

However, there are some chapters that can be separated from the rest of the story and you won’t miss anything at all.

All the filler chapters of One Piece

When you’re trying to watch One Piece without filler, you may not want to be too strict with these chapters.

The reason is that some fillers contain vital pieces of information for certain characters. These not only define their behaviors, but also explain their intentions in the series. Others are introductions that you will need to see to fully enjoy the movies, if you plan to watch them as well.

That being said, there are also many arcs that go nowhere and are never referenced again in the series. The movies are an example of this, because although they are mostly canon, none are necessary to follow the main story.

Anyway, we’ve marked some arcs that might interest you, even if you’re trying to watch One Piece without filler:

Millennium Dragon Arc: 54 to 60 Alabasta Arc Fillers: 98, 99 and 102 Arc after Alabasta: 131 to 135 (Recommended)

Goat Island Arc: 136 to 138 Mist Arc Rainbow: 139 to 143 Navarone Arc (Recommended)

Ocean’s Dream Arc: 220 to 224 Foxy’s Return Arc: 225 and 226 The Mugiwara Past: 279 to 283 Adventures of Mugiwara and the Buffy the Clown: 291, 292 and 303 Fillers after the Enies Lobby Arc: 317 to 319 Lovely Land Arc (Recommended)

Spa Island Arc: 382 to 384 Chief Luffy Arc: 406 and 407 Little East Blue Arc: 426 to 429 (Recommended)

Pre-Marineford Arc flashback: 457 and 458 Collaboration between One Piece and Toriko: 492 Luffy’s past: 499 (Highly recommended)

Mugiwara reaction: 506 (Recommended)

Collaboration between One Piece and Toriko 2: 542 Z’s Ambition Arc: 575 to 578 (Recommended)

Collaboration between One Piece, Toriko and Dragon Ball: 590 Caesar’s Rescue Arc (Recommended)

Silver Mine Arc: 747 to 750 Mugiwara Rescue Operation: 775 Navy Supernova Arc: 780 to 782 Carbonic Acid King Arc: 895 and 896 (Recommended)

Uta’s Past Arc: 1029 and 1030

If you want to watch One Piece without filler, you can skip these 98 chapters in total. You will still have another 1000 chapters ahead of you.