Regardless of the operator you have contracted and regardless of what rate you pay, you can watch football matches from Amazon from both the Second Division and the First Division, from competitions such as LaLiga Hypermotion y como LaLiga EA Sports.

LaLiga Hypermotion

LaLiga SmartBank is, since the 2023/24 season, LaLiga Hypermotion. That is to say, Second division. And we can watch the games regardless of which operator we have contracted.

If our team plays in the Second Division or you simply like football and want to watch it, you can do so. We can watch it from Amazon Prime Video but you must keep in mind that it is not included among the series and movies, but rather we will have to pay extra each month to be able to watch the games. We will do it through the corresponding channel.

El canal LaLiga Hypermotion TV that Amazon Prime Video offers to its subscribers in exchange for a monthly payment. Offers 11 matches of each one of the Second Division days in addition to the six matches of the promotion or playoff phase of LaLiga EA Sports. In addition, we can also find additional content: a program with the highlights of the day each week or summaries of the different matches played and the highlights.

In order to see all this we have to subscribe to the LaLiga Hypermotion TV channel on Amazon Prime Video, which has a monthly price of 9.99 euros and does not have any type of permanence. There is no trial period (last season there was) and we will have to start paying from the moment we start using it.

LaLiga EA Sports

If what you are interested in is watching First Division matches, you can also watch football on Amazon Prime Video if you have an account. But there are some drawbacks that you have to take into account: you will have to pay more month to month and you will not be able to see all the matches.

From Amazon Prime Video we can subscribe to the DAZN channel. This will allow us to contract DAZN and view the content from the Amazon interface. DAZN does not offer all the matches in the competition but we will only be able to see five each day of the ten in total. Five on DAZN and five on Movistar Plus+ but we will not be able to know which ones are broadcast until a couple of weeks before each of the matches. That is, you will have to pay for DAZN without being very clear about which games you will be able to see and which ones you won’t.

The great advantage is that we will not only pay to have football in Spain but many other competitions are included in the subscription such as motor sports such as MotoGP or Formula 1 or international tennis or golf competitions, among other sports.

We can contract the channel from Amazon Prime by adding it to our subscription and it has a price of 39.99 euros per month in total without any type of permanence. We can pay or cancel it whenever we want or when we no longer need the subscription.