Ver FNAF and streaming It is a possibility that many fans want to have at the end of this month.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is now rated by age, and the creator of the series released a free game to celebrate the premiere. If you are a connoisseur of the games in chronological order or even if you are one of the movie fans who want a trilogy, you will love this adaptation.

But the question is always whether to watch it at home or in the cinema. You may do both, so you’ll definitely want to know how to view FNAF and streaming since its launch.

How to see FNAF and streaming: Date and platforms

As has become customary in the modern industry, many films debut exclusively for one platform or another. The case of the movie FNAF and streaming is no exception, as revealed by CNET.

The adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s will be officially released this October 26th at 20:00 ET via Peacock. This is bad news for many fans, since the streaming service is only available in the United States.

Interestingly, the film will be released in theaters on October 27th, so it will be available on streaming first. However, the Peacock Preamium subscription recently went up from $5 to 6$ per monthwhile Premium Plus went from costing $10 to 12$ per month.

Blumhouse has an agreement with Netflix in which its films will arrive on the service four months after the official premiere. So Netflix users will have to wait a little longer.

Is there another way to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s streaming?

You don’t know what the creators are thinking by excluding so many fans around the world from the premiere of FNAF and streaming.

Fortunately, there is a completely legal way to enjoy the premiere. To do this you will have to use a VPN to change your location to the United States and be able to access Peacock.

It should be noted that the film FNAF and streaming It will not be available to those using a free Peacock trial. Therefore, you will also have to pay for the subscription.

It is not ideal, but it is the only alternative at the moment. In any case, you will probably go see it in the cinema if you want to support the adaptation.

It should be noted that using VPN is not legal in all countries. You will have to be well informed about local laws, although most countries allow it.