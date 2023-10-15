The entire timeline to watch the FLCL anime series.

Chronological order of the FLCL anime series.

The FLCL series is, without a doubt, one of the most peculiar anime that exists in the manganime industry, since this series is made up of several seasons that present a new story each and they don’t connect to each other, plus the first season is actually a miniseries of six OVAs.

Either way, this series has managed to become one of the best mecha anime series, and one of the best anime in general, even though It has a very confusing history and chronology..

Regarding the chronology of this anime series, below we will introduce you The chronological order of the entire FLCL series and franchisewith each of its diverse and respective seasons.

FLCL

To begin to see the history of FLCL, obviously, you should start with the first season of this serieswhich consists of six episodes in total, produced by the Gainax and Production IG studios, which were released between 2000 and 2001.

It stars Naota Nandabaa 12-year-old boy who is quite mature for his age, who is overwhelmed by the daily routine of his life in the town of Mabase, while he keeps company with Mamimi, the lonely girlfriend of his older brother, Tasuku, who has gone away to United States to play baseball.

The plot revolves around how Naota’s life takes a 180° turn when he meets a strange girl named Haruko.who runs over him and hits him on the head with his bass, causing quite unusual things to happen to the young boy, which will give him a new perspective on his life and reality.

FLCL: Progressive

After watching the first season and the beginning of the story, you should see FLCL: Progressive, a second season, also six episodes, which is the sequel to FLCL, but shows a new beginning and a completely new story.

Hidomi Hibajiri is the star this season along with her friend Ko Ide, being chased by two extraterrestrial beings known as Jinyu and Haruha Raharu. In this story, Hidomi’s life will change completely once he encounters a strange pink-haired woman named Haruko, who tries to kill her and fails, giving a drastic turn to the story and Hidomi’s life.

FLCL: Alternative

Third season of the series which, like the other two, has six episodes in total, which were released between the months of March and September 2018.

As in previous seasons, Haruko suddenly becomes involved in the lives of confused and loathing teenagers, leading them to change their perspective on everything. In FLCL: Alternative Haruko will meet Kanaa 17-year-old student who spends her daily life with her friends Mossan, Hijiri and Pets, leading a normal life, until the particular Haruko comes to keep them company.

FLCL: Grunge

It is the fourth season of the FLCL franchisewhose premiere took place at the beginning of September of this year 2023, under the production of Adult Swim and the Production IG studio

The little that is known about this new production of the franchise is that it will be completely made by CGI, and that its story revolves around three young people who find themselves involved in a chaotic night with Harukoa mysterious pink-haired woman who is searching for her Vespa.

FLCL: Shoegaze

This is nothing more and nothing less than the fifth and next season of the FLCL franchiseabout which there is no information beyond a mysterious promotional image that does not reveal anything special or specific.

This upcoming fifth season was announced alongside the fourth season, FLCL: Grunge, in March 2022, but has since No details have been revealed regarding its plot or release date..

