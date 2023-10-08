A guide with the chronological order of the Berserk series and movies.

Kentaro Miura’s story, Berserk, has been able to become one of the best action mangas in history, as well as one of the most recognized worldwideWell, with its deep and moving story and characters, it has managed to captivate many fans of the manganime, even more than three decades after it was released.

In addition to this, The anime adaptations of this story have given a lot to talk about to the fans, since, although there are some redeemable aspects, broadly speaking this work has had several flaws, which have caused deep disappointment in the followers.

Either way, in case you want to start watching Berserk, we’ll introduce you to the Chronological order of all its anime adaptationsboth series and movies.

Berserk (1997)

It is the first adaptation made of Kentaro Miura’s story, released in 1997; It is considered by many fans as the best adaptation that Miura’s story has had so far, and even as one of the best anime of all time.

In addition to being the first Berserk series ever produced, it is also the one that marks the beginning of Guts’ story, so to start watching Kentaro Miura’s story, The first thing you should do is watch all 25 episodes that make up the only season of this series.

Far Berserk (1997) and Netflix

Ver Berserk (1997) and Apple TV

Berserk – Golden Age Trilogy (optional)

In the year 2012, after 15 years since the first series of Berserk was released, a film titled Berserk: The Golden Age I. The Egg of the Conquering King was released, which was the first of the Golden Age trilogy, which would be completed with the release of the Berserk: The Golden Age II films. The Battle of Doldrey and Berserk: The Golden Age III. The Advent, in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

Although fans came to think that this trilogy would bring new content or continue picking up the story where it left off in the first series, what this series of films did was bring a new beginning, narrating once again the beginning of Guts’ storyinstead of being some kind of sequel.

Unfortunately, these films They are not available on any streaming platformbut you can buy them in DVD or Blu-Ray format at Selecta Visión.

Buy Berserk: The Golden Age I. The Egg of the Conquering King (DVD) on Selecta Vision

Buy Berserk: The Golden Age I. The Egg of the Conquering King (Blu-ray) on Selecta Visión

Buy Berserk: The Golden Age II. The Battle of Doldrey (DVD) on Selecta Vision

Buy Berserk: The Golden Age III. The Advent (DVD) on Selecta Vision

Buy Berserk: The Golden Age III. The Advent (Blu-ray) in Selecta Vision

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition (opcional)

Released in the year 2022, 25 years after the release of its first anime series, this series of 13 episodes in total is basically an episodic adaptation of the three Golden Age filmsso it takes us back to the beginning of the story.

Little can be said about this adaptation, because, although this new format improves the content in a certain way and brings a completely original episode, beyond that it is exactly the same thing that had already been seen in the films, only in series format.

Ver Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition en Crunchyroll

Berserk (2016-2017)

After decades of telling the beginning and the same part of Guts’ story over and over again, in 2016, it was finally released a new anime series based on the manga by Kentaro Miurawhich told new events in the story, instead of the same as seen in the 1997 adaptation, in the Golden Age trilogy and in the episodic adaptation of said trilogy.

Although, on the one hand, fans finally got new Berserk content, on the other, they had to witness a terrible animation made entirely with CGIwhich made what should have been an acclaimed comeback a resounding failure.

Ver Berserk (2016) en Crunchyroll

