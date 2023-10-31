Microfiber cloths are an essential cleaning tool for any home. They are absorbent, remove dust and are gentle on surfaces.

But It is important to wash them correctly so that they do not lose their effectiveness. They collect all types of bacteria, grease and dirt while cleaning surfaces.

So if you don’t wash them regularly, these impurities will accumulate and can cause health problems, such as allergies or asthma.

Now, to keep the properties of this fabric intact, it is essential to wash the cloths properly. To do this, you must follow some tips to do it the right way.

Tricks to wash microfiber cloths correctly

Amazon To keep your microfiber cloths in good condition, it is important to wash them separately.. Microfiber has a special affinity for lint, so if you mix it with other clothes, you could end up with unwanted particles on your cloths. Likewise, when washing them avoid using fabric softeners or bleach. These chemicals can clog the fibers, decreasing their effectiveness, and can cause damage to the material. Opt for a mild detergent. Use cold or warm water, since hot water can damage the delicate fibers, so it is advisable to avoid it to maintain its quality. If your cloths have unpleasant odors, an effective solution is to add a tablespoon of vinegar when washing them.

Once washed, make sure to air dry them. Lay them flat to dry, and avoid the dryer at all costs, as the heat can damage and shrink the microfiber.

If you wonder how often should you wash microfiber cloths, ideally after each use. Likewise, experts share additional advice, indicating that spinning can damage cloths, so you should avoid this option if you do it.

Besides, If your cloths are very dirty, before washing them you can soak them in a solution of warm water and vinegar to remove any residue or stains.. If you wash and dry them correctly, you can keep them in good condition for a long time.