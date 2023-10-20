Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, it has become the place where millions of users share photos, videos and special moments.

But in recent years, stories have become one of the favorite tools of users of this application. This is a function that allows people to share special moments lasting 24 hours.

Various methods have been developed that allow users explore a story without being detected by the person who shared it.

In other words, it is possible to visit an Instagram story without your name appearing in the viewer list for that post, meaning the other person will not be aware of your visit.

So you can see Instagram stories in incognito mode

Method 1: Use airplane mode

The easiest method to view Instagram stories anonymously is to use airplane mode on your device.

To do this, open the app and let the stories load at the top of the screen. Now, simply activate the function on your mobile to block any Internet access.

Now you can see the content of the Instagram stories you want without anyone knowing. After watching them, all you have to do is deactivate airplane mode and use the app as usual.

Method 2: Apps and websites to view Instagram stories without anyone knowing

Google Play Store

If you prefer not to use airplane mode, or it does not work correctly, there are applications and websites that allow you to view Instagram stories without anyone noticing.

Some of these options for ver anonymous Instagram stories are the following:

StoriesDown: This is a website with very simple use. You simply have to type the username of the person whose stories you want to see, and the platform will show you both the stories published in the last 24 hours and the images shared in the feed. You can even download the content to your device. Instagram Anonymus Story Viewer: Another option is this website, which works similarly to StoriesDown. You don’t need an account or anything to view a user’s recent stories or access their feed. You can view the content in order or you can also download them. BlindStory: This application focuses on viewing Instagram stories without the user knowing. While it is a free option, you will only be able to view a limited number of stories per day, but you can subscribe to a paid plan to unlock all the features. StoriesIG: It is another website that allows you to view Instagram stories in incognito mode, and the best thing is that you can see the most recent posts, featured posts, reels and you can even download the posts you want.

It should be remembered that, when using the above methods, it is important to respect the privacy of users and not violate Instagram’s usage policies. These options are ideal if you want to view Instagram stories without being noticed, whether it’s celebrity accounts or people you know.