Let’s explain to you how to use Google Bard on Telegram in the simplest way possible, interacting with Google’s AI as if it were just another contact in the messaging app. Google Bard is the search engine company’s answer to ChatGPT and Bing Chat, and it has arrived on Telegram in the form of a bot.

What we are going to tell you are the steps you have to take to use this Telegram bot in which you are allowed to use Bard. You will see that the procedure is simple, and then you will be able to take advantage of all the functions of Bard on any device without needing to use a Google account.

The first thing you have to do is enter the Telegram chats section, and click on the write a new message button. Here, On the contacts screen use the search engine and search @bard_kpbot, which is the name of the Telegram bot. Click on it to start a conversation. You can also open it directly with the link t.me/bard_kpbot.

This will take you to the Google Bard bot. In it, you have to click on the button Start to activate it and start talking to him.

When you start using Bard, you will see that it gives you an error. This is because To start using it you must join the development channel where news is reported. To go to it, click on the links in the error messages and join. Then she goes back to the chat with Bard and starts talking to him. You may have to start it again.

Now, you can start using Google Bard. You will be able to ask any question, and even those that are related to information in real time, because Bard is capable of searching the result on the Internet. You can write to him in Spanishand Bard will respond in the same language.

