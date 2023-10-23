Let’s explain to you how to use a VPN on Android, so you can improve your privacy when you browse the Internet. Whether you opt for reputable alternatives like NordVPN or any other, we are going to try to tell you the two main ways in which to use them.

Let’s start by explaining to you in a summary way what exactly is a VPN. And then, we will go with the two ways you can use them on your mobile, either by installing their application to make it faster or by configuring it manually on Android.

What is a VPN

Let’s start by explaining what a VPN is. Its name stands for Virtual Private Network in English (Virtual Private Network). They were initially created to create local virtual networks, so that all your work devices can connect to each other over the Internet. However, over time they have also been used for other things.

Today, one of its most popular uses is hide where you are connecting from to a web page. In this way, you can improve your privacy by avoiding being tracked, bypassing the blocking of web pages, or accessing content from specific countries. This is very popular precisely when using VPN extensions.

Keep in mind that when you connect to a website, you do so through your Internet provider and the router you have at home. But when connecting from a VPN, you will not be using your IPbut that of the VPN server, and this means that the pages they enter can only analyze where the connection for that IP is made from, and cannot know where you physically connect from.

However, it is important that you know that not all VPNs are the same. To begin with, free VPNs are very popular to avoid regional blocks, but They are very bad when it comes to protecting your privacy.and it is important to keep in mind that they can give you away before betting on them.

And then, with paid VPNs not everything is the same either. Each service offers a series of advantages and has a series of different features, so choosing one is not always easy. For that, you have our guide to the best VPNs of 2023. Personally I use NordVPN, but there may be many other interesting alternatives.

VPN on Android made easy

The fastest way to connect to a VPN on Android is download its official application. To do this, go to Google Play and look for the official application of the VPN service you have contracted. You will also have the links on the official website of the service.

Once you download it, you have to log in to it. It will probably be the first screen you see, and once you log in it may ask you for some permissions, such as access to notifications. The normal thing is that they hardly ask for your permissions.and if a service asks for too many of you, you may have to be suspicious.

Now, in the VPN application you use you will have to choose and connect to the server you want. In the case of NordVPN you will have a map, you will click on a country, on one of its servers and click on the connect button. And then, in each of the services there will be a different interface, but they are usually all quite intuitive.

When you do this, The app will ask you for permission to configure the VPN on your mobile to use that of the service to which it belongs. Here, It will be enough to click on Accept, and your mobile will do everything automatically. Your mobile will have connected, and you can now minimize the application and use your browser or the app you want.

Manually configure VPN on Android

The other option is to manually configure the VPN on Android. To do this, go into the settings, click on the Networks and Internet section, and within Click on the VPN option. Depending on your manufacturer, the interface may be a little different, but in general it should always be under Network and Internet.

This will take you to a screen where you will see the VPNs that you have configured. In it, if you want to configure one that does not appear in the list, press the + button to create a new connection.

This will take you to a screen where you will have to manually write VPN data that you want to add. These are the characteristics that you have to fill in:

Name: The name you want it to appear under in the list.

Type: The type of server you want to use, something you should look at in your VPN information. The number of possibilities is long, from PPTP to L2TP/IPSec and IPSec in different configurations.

Server address: the most important information, since it is this server that you will connect to. It can be an IP address or a domain name, you will have to look at it in your VPN data.

Username: Your account username, necessary to identify yourself to the VPN service.

Password: The password for your account on the VPN service.

VPN Always On: This is something that you should only use when you want your Android to have the VPN you are creating activated by default. If you leave it disabled, to connect you will have to go to the VPN menu.

