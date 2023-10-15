Learn how to delete your Crunchyroll account step by step.

Crunchyroll has many advantages when it comes to anime content

Although Crunchyroll is a streaming platform that offers a wide variety of high quality anime and has many advantages, there may come a time when you want to unsubscribe and cancel your subscription. Whether for economic or personal reasons, or because you are no longer interested in the content, it is possible delete your account completely.

Well, in this article we explain how do it easily and quickly. However, there are many things that you have to consider and important steps that you must follow to the letter so that you do not have any problems. Be that as it may, in the following information we teach you step by step each of the methods available on Crunchyroll to cancel your subscription.

What happens if you cancel Crunchyroll?

All methods to unsubscribe from Crunchyroll

When you delete your Crunchyroll subscription you lose all the benefits from the Premium or Mega Fan category, so you will not be able to enjoy Simulcast, Simulpub, Simuldubs, animes in Spanish from Crunchyroll or some of the platform’s exclusive titles. However, what you can do is access anime for free on Crunchyroll, although they do not usually have all episodes available.

To unsubscribe from Crunchyroll or cancel your subscription, you have two methods. Both are quite easy to follow to get rid of your account and thus convert your profile to a standard one or delete your profile. Below, we explain how to do it step by step.

Cancel subscription from the official Crunchyroll website

The most convenient way to cancel your Crunchyroll subscription, it is through the official page of the platform from PC. However, the following method also works for Android, iOS or Smart TV:

Access to you Crunchyroll account from your web browser. Press on your profile icon in the upper right corner and select “My account”.In the left menu, choose the option “Subscription Information”.Click on the button “Cancel subscription”.Confirm your decision again in the option “Cancel subscription”.After doing this, you will receive an email confirming that your subscription will be canceled if you provide the information requested about subscription payments.

This way, you will stop paying for the service and lose access to the benefits of being a premium member, such as watch the most recent episodes, access the complete catalog or enjoy superior image quality. The only thing you can do is continue watching some free anime with ads.

Cancel Cruncyroll Subscription for Support

You can also do it directly from the Crunchyroll support page and from anywhere, whether from PC or mobile. When you are in the support section, perform the following steps:

In “Please select your problem below” choose the option “Subscription”.Fill in all the fields missing except for the following ones, which we explain how to put them in. In the “Subscription” Choose “Change Subscription Plan”.He “Affair” could be “Cancel Crunchyroll subscription”.In “Description” You have to enter all the subscription payment details, such as Full name of the credit card, Brand of the card, last four digits of the credit card, expiration date of the credit card. If it is through Paypal, you only enter your email. Once you enter all your information, click “To send”.When your account is cancelled, you an email is going to arrive that confirms the process.

Delete Crunchyroll account completely

In the event that your goal is to delete your account to no longer have your profileyou must go to the same Crunchyroll support page, but following these steps:

In “Please select your problem below” choose the option “Account/Login”.In section “Type of problem” Choose “Other”.He “Affair” could be “Delete account completely”.After you fill out all the fields, tap “To send”A request will arrive in your email in which you must confirm some information to complete the deletion.

By deleting your account, you will not be able to comment on be part of the community as such from crunchyroll, but you can continue watching free anime without needing to log in to the platform.

