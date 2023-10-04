Although in theory we should be able to sign by playing a few games, this adjustment in the configuration may be preventing us from being allowed to access the bids.

Despite EA Sports FC 24 was officially launched less than a week ago, Ultimate Team already offers lots of content to improve our teams. In the Objectives section we meet quest sets like Reyna RTTK or the one that gives us the special version of one of the most charismatic players in the history of Ultimate Team.

On the other hand, in the Staff Challengesthere are those who reward with envelopessuch as the new 83+ Improvement, and those that give us playerssuch as Guimarães RTTK, Kudus RTTK or Coquelin RTTK, all letters from Road to the Playoffs eventwe already know when they will rise on average.

However, the most direct option to incorporate footballers into our club is transfer marketa tab that has been causing problems in both the Web App and the mobile application. In theory, we need to play a few games on our console or PC to unlock it, but some users are encountering an error that prevents access no matter how much they play. Or so we thought, because that ruling is really nothing more than a small setting that can be changed in a moment.

How to Unlock the Market on the Web App or Mobile App

Once we are both within the Web App or the mobile applicationwe will have to access the settings roulette. In the menu that opens we only have to check that the option switch that says “Play Time” is green. If it is not like this, we must activate it, and when we do so, a pop-up tab will appear that will notify us that we are about to exchange the data of our gaming device with that of the applicationand that’s just what we want.

When we accept, we allow the App to download the information that indicates that yes we have played enough games to access the transfer market and, immediately, It will allow us to do and undo whatever we want in that section. Additionally, by activating this option on the mobile or Web App you will also it will be activated on the other device.

