Unlock characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble It is a less complicated process than it seems at first glance. However, because the game is not very clear on this topic, it is normal that many players have been confused.

But it will be useless to know the best My Hero Ultra Rumble characters if you don’t have them unlocked to use in your games. Here we will tell you what you need to know.

As unlock characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble

The first thing you should know is that unlock characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble It’s free, although it won’t feel that way most of the time.

Each character falls into one category or another to be unlocked. You can get most of them by raising the rank of your Special License, which should not be confused with your Season License. The process is similar to a Battle Pass, except it will not be renewed seasonally.

You can raise the rank of your Special License by gaining experience. In certain levels you can unlock these My Hero Ultra Rumble characters:

Rango 2: Katsuki Bakugo Rango 3: Shoto Todoroki Rango 4: Tsuyu Asui Rango 13: Mr. Compress Rango 15: Himiko Toga Rango 30: All Might

This is where unlocking My Hero Ultra Rumble characters becomes a challenge. You will notice that in a short time you will be able to unlock Bakugo, but everything becomes more difficult with each level. You’ll need to win about six matches per rank, making Himiko Toga and All Might extremely difficult to unlock. Maybe that’s why they are two of the best characters there are.

Of course, there are ways to speed up this kind of Battle Pass. You can use Hero Crystals to upgrade your rank, which will save you time and effort unlocking certain characters. If you take advantage of the game’s launch event and complete the missions, you will have to skip to at least rank 7.

How to unlock characters with tickets

You can also spend Hero Tickets to unlock characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

These are purchased in the store with Souls of Heroes, small orbs that you receive for duplicates in the rolls (Roll). The number of souls depends on the star level of the duplicate. You can buy one hero ticket for 200 souls or infinite tickets for 300 souls.

Once you have the hero tickets, you can unlock the following characters:

Tenia Iida Itsuka Kendo Denki Kaminari

Unlock characters with Gacha Plus Ultra

Another way to unlock characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble It is through Gacha Plus Ultra. Only a select few heroes or villains will be here, but they will rotate constantly.

These are the characters currently available in the Gacha:

Eijiro Kirishima Momo Yaoyorozu Ibara Shiozaki

If you are starting the game, head to the notifications section and you will be able to claim 200 red tickets to launch spins. It is better to roll with the 10 spin option as your rewards will be better. With some luck you will receive one of the characters you are interested in.

It should be noted that using the Gacha gives you points. Once you have 200 points you can exchange them for a three-star character.

The good news is that once a character stops appearing in the Gacha, you can buy them with hero tickets as we explained above.