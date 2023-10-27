Here’s how to unlock and use fast travel in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a feature part of district progress.

We are going to see in this Spider-Man 2 guide how unlock and use fast travel between districts of the city, which has been expanded in this installment. It is probably not the function that you are going to use the most, with the new spiders and entertainment along the way of swinging and discovering things is not so necessary, but it never hurts.

How to unlock fast travel

For Unlock the fast travel function we will have to progress in each district, at least until the second level. All districts have a progress bar, which when filled gives us rewards, because of the three available rewards, the second is always fast travel. And yes, this is for each district in the city, we will unlock fast travel to that specific district.

By unlocking them you can go to the map and hold the triangle button to use fast travel to that districtBe careful, it is very fast, not even 2 seconds of loading and we will be there.

To increase our progress on the bar of each district we will have to perform activities and missions that are within it, something quite simple. At the beginning we will have little to do, so we also recommend that you use your first hours to advance in the story. Almost everything gives us a certain experience to see that bar rise.

Los spider-bots or photo sessions do not progress muchbut other activities that count as “missions” are much more recommended.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

