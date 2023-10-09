Although every day there are more options for interconnect different devices that make up our connected home, there is no integrated method to move files between an Android phone and a Google TV Smart TV, something curious being both from the Google ecosystem, but there is a method with which you can do it.

Transfer files from mobile to Smart TV

To achieve this apparent impossible mission between devices with Google operating system, you can use some of the most popular ones such as Send files to TVan application that you can download on your phone and on your Smart TV and that you can easily synchronize to transfer content from one to the other without complications.

This application stands out especially because allows you to quickly transfer all types of files to your television. In addition, its interface is super intuitive and easy to use because by installing the app and running it we can start transmitting files in a simple way, simply choosing which device we want to act as sender and which device as receiver.

Send files to TV te permite move files to your Google TV from an Android phone and vice versa. This app is useful in different situations, for example, if you want to download apps on your Google TV. First, you need to install and configure the app on both devices. You can achieve this on your Android device through the Google Play Store app. Alternatively, you can install the app remotely through Google’s Play Store website.

Once you have the app on both devices, follow these steps to transfer files from your Android phone to Google TV:

Open the app on your TV and select Receive. In the Android app, tap the button To send. You will see all the folders and files available on your device. Navigate to the folder of interest and tap the file you want to transfer. On the next page, select your TV model from the list. The app will start transferring the file to your TV. You’ll see progress directly within the Android and TV apps. You will see a message of success when the transfer is complete.

The transfer process can be fast or slow depending on the file size. Once this is done, the files you transfer will be in a Downloads folder on your Smart TV’s built-in storage.

Alternative methods

This app is the best you can get now in terms of simplicity. but they exist other ways to transfer files between Android and Google TV. Another app you can use to get the job done is Wisdomlogix’s similarly named Send files to TV—File Share, which has almost the same process we’ve seen.

You can also use applications like X-plore File Manager and Solid Explorer with FTP and SFTP support for file transfer. Both also support popular free cloud storage services like Google Drive and Dropbox, allowing you to transfer files via the cloud between your TV and your Android phone.