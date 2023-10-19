How to make a powerful shot in EA Sports FC 24, things you should keep in mind when doing it and the best players with the Zapatazo Playstyle.

Have good technique EA Sports FC 24 It is essential to succeed in the EA Sports soccer game. The powerful shot, or power shot, was widely used by FIFA 23 players, and has returned to EA Sports FC 24, in the same way as before, but with new features that affect the performance of some players according to PlayStyles.

Combining powerful shot (powered shot) in EA Sports FC 24 is the same as in FIFA 23: use the two front triggers (L1+R1) and the shot button.

The shot will be much more powerful and difficult to stop, from any area (inside or outside the area), in motion, from a set piece or with the first touch. The negative is that the animation is very long, easy to predict, and it is also more difficult to aim… except for players who have the corresponding Play Style.

There are several things you have to keep in mind about the Powerful shots of EA Sports FC 24. We explain it to you here:

How to make the EA Sports FC 24 Power Shot

To perform a powerful shot, you must press the following buttons with your offensive player: L1+R1+Círculo (PlayStation) o LB+RB+B (Xbox). That is, the two front triggers plus the fire button.

The powerful shot works by charging the shot in possession of the ball but also from a set piece (a free kick or a corner) or with the first touch. That is, when making a pass you can now press the powerful shot combo to shoot as soon as the ball reaches you, surprising the defense.

How Play Styles Affect EA FC 24 Power Shot (Shot)

A new feature of EA Sports FC 24 are the PlayStylescharacteristics that some players have that go beyond their statistics, based on Opta data from real players, which give each one more individuality.

There are 34 play styles in EA FC 24, and one of the best is called Zapatazo (Power Shot). Players with this Playstyle will shoot faster and have less contact time with the ball, that is, they will make the animation faster so that it is more difficult for a defender to intercept.

In this video you can see what a powerful shot is like with a normal player and what that shot is like with a player who has the Zap Playstyle.

Some players even have the version Zapatazo+which causes less elevation in loaded power shots, which means that it will go much more focused on the goal, eliminating the only drawback of this type of shot: how difficult it is to aim:

Initially, only six players have Zapatazo+:

Rodri (Manchester City) – 89 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nasr) – 86 Amandine Henry (Angel City FC) – 85 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 85 Gustavo Bou (New England) – 75 Aketxe (Eibar)

In summary, although all players can make loaded shots, the reliability and probability of scoring will not depend only on statistics such as Finishing, Shot Power or Long Shotbut also of whether or not he has the Zap Play Style.

