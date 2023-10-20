We show you how to switch between Peter and Miles, the two protagonists of the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 during the game’s free mode.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 we have two protagonists, Peter Parker, the original superhero, and Miles Morales, the protagonist of the second title in the saga who was also bitten by a radioactive spider. We can in practically the entire game switch between these characterssimilar to how GTA V works, several protagonists and quick access to change from one wall-crawler to another at any time.

The first It will be necessary to advance yes or yes a little in the story, but not much, we are literally talking about the first hours of the game. We will be shown after stopping Sandman and helping the people of the city.

How to switch between characters

To change between one Spider-Man or another we will have to open the mobile, to do this, slide your finger to the left on the touch pad of the PS5 Dualsense controller. There we can see the requests for the TAYVSM (Your Friend and Neighbor Spider-Man) application. But a little further down we will always see an option to change characterswhere two circular icons appear with each one’s head.

After selecting the option that we show you in the image above we will enter a very short loading scene and we will appear controlling the other Spider-Man.

There will be times in the story when a specific character will have to carry out a mission and not the otherHowever, for crimes and collectibles there is not much of a problem. Definitely, Everything that is related to free mode we can do with whoever we want. Also when we level up we do it with both of them, so don’t worry, you don’t lose anything, nor is it better to take one or the other, just taste.

