Muting calls and messages from specific contacts on an iPhone is a useful feature that allows users to have more control over their communication experience.

You often come across situations where you want to avoid distractions, need some peace and quiet without completely disconnecting from your device, or simply don’t want someone in particular to be able to ruin your moment for whatever reason.

Fortunately, iOS devices offer an elegant solution to this dilemma, allowing you to selectively mute call and message notifications from a specific contact.

This feature is especially valuable in situations where certain contacts may be particularly intrusive or at times when you need maximum concentrations.

Keep reading, because you are going to find out how Mute calls and messages from specific contact on iPhone:

What is Focus Mode?

Thanks to Concentration Mode, you can choose who can contact you at certain times, the applications you see on your screen while you work and much more.

In addition to the iPhone and iPad, Apple has integrated this mode in computers compatible with macOS Monterey or higher and in its watches with watchOS 8 or higher.

You can choose from a selection of predetermined options, although you can later create the ones each user wants:

Work Personal time Sleep

You will be able to adapt it to your needs, that is, you can choose to receive work-related notifications only while you are in the office, only have fitness-related applications work for you while you exercise, or not receive any notifications during specific periods of time. time, to give you several examples.

It is a part of iOS that allows a lot of customization so that each user has exactly what they need.

Block contact on iPhone using Focus Mode

Focus Mode allows you to reduce distractions and focus on what you really need, so blocking a contact on iPhone so that it doesn’t bother you for a while is feasible.

The way to achieve this is the following:

Open the Settings on your iPhone and click Modes of concentration. Play the plus sign (+) in the upper right corner and choose Custom. Give it a name your Mode, choose a color, an icon and tap on Following. Click on Customize Focus Mode. Now, tap on Personas. Then select Silence notifications and tap Add people to select all the contacts whose calls or messages you want to silence. Click on OK and then again in OK to confirm the changes. Now your new Focus Mode should appear next to the predestined ones so you can choose it whenever you want.

Block calls on iPhone from a specific user

Just as your iPhone allows you to assign custom ringtones to your contacts, you can also use this feature to assign a silent ringtone to contacts whose calls you don’t want to answer.

It is an excellent way to hide, since the phone will continue to ring when they call, but without you hearing anything, claiming later that you did not hear it or it did not ring.

Follow these simple steps to block calls on iPhone from a specific user using a silent tone:

Open the Contacts on your iPhone and select the one you want to silence. Tap on To edit in the upper right corner. Scroll down and tap Ringtone. Credit Ringtone Store and look for a silent ringtone, that is, one that sounds very lightly so that it does not bother you, since without audio there is none, at least for now. When you choose it, click on it and then on Assign to a contact in the message. Select the desired contact and tap Set as ringtone. It is true that we will have to spend a little money, but we will have left on the iPhone for other contacts.

Permanently block calls and messages on iPhone

You can also Block an iPhone contact permanently so as not to receive messages or calls.

This means that this contact is not silenced, as in the previous cases, but rather the blocking is definitive.

To do this, the steps are very simple, and can be done from the Phone app or from Messages.

In the app Telephone. Click on Recent and then the information button, which is an “i” in a circle. Now scroll down and tap Block this contact. You can also use the app Messages. Open the conversation and tap on the button at the top information. Tap More and then scroll down so that when you see it, tap Block this contact.

In summary, silencing calls and messages from specific contacts on your iPhone is a powerful tool to effectively manage your communications.

Whether you want a period of distraction-free focus or simply need a break from certain contacts, this feature gives you the control to tailor your user experience to your individual preferences.

So make the most of the ability to silence calls and messages from a specific contact on the iPhone, so you can have a calmer life.