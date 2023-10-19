Google Maps offers several ways to share your location in real time or send specific locations via messages or emails.

Whether you’re hosting a meeting in an unfamiliar location, providing directions to someone who’s looking for you, or just want your loved ones to know where you are, everything you’re about to read below is important to you.

You will learn to use Google Maps tools to share your location in a simple and controlled way.

You will explore the different options available for share your location on Google Mapsand you will see how to get the most out of these functions.

Share Google Maps location on Android and iOS

Location can be shared on Google Maps, something that will help others be a little calmer when you go on a trip or know where you are exactly to meet you.

To do this, you must carry out the following steps, which you will see are extremely simple. You must be clear that this process is for someone who has a Google account:

Open the Google Maps application on your phone. Click on your profile picture in the upper right corner. Click on Location sharing. Give in the Share location button on the next screen. Choose time that you want this option to be activated or deactivated. Now choose the recipient. If you see that it does not appear you can click on More options. It asks you whether to share via link. All you have to do is click on Share to end. Finally, the recipient you shared your location with will be able to see what it is for the specified period.

Share Google Maps location with someone without a Google account

If someone does not have a Google account, the process of sharing Google Maps location is slightly different, although it is still very simple.

The steps to share your location on Google Maps with someone who does not have a Google account are the following:

Open the Google Maps app and sign in. Tap your profile picture and then tap Location sharingto then give in Share with someone. Now click on More options and click right on Copyso that the link is copied to the clipboard. For share this link with someone else, paste it into an email, SMS or another messaging app like WhatsApp or Telegram. People with the link will be able to see your location in real time for as long as you choose (up to 24 hours).

Share Google Maps location: trip progress

Google Maps location can be shared in more ways, specifically, the progress of the trip, once we have configured it and are about to leave.

As you well know, you should not use the navigator if you are driving to avoid distractions, so do everything before or while you are stopped:

Open Google Maps on your phone, select destination and navigation begins. Click the button Start to start your journey. On the navigation screen, tap estimated time arrival to slide the panel up. Now you must click on Say where you are going and select the recipient. Google Maps will start sharing your location with the other person. Sharing will automatically cease upon arrival at the designated destination.

Google Maps location sharing: geofenced alert

If you receive access to a person’s location and want to set up alerts for their entry or exit from a designated area, you will be able to do so easily.

The steps to share that you arrive and leave a location on Google Maps are the following:

Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone. touch your profile picture located in the upper right corner of the screen. Select Location sharing in the menu options. Find and tap the profile of the person who shares their location with you. Go to the section Notifications and click Add to set up a new notification. Choose the location where you want to set up the geofence selecting it on the map. Decide if you want receive notifications of both arrival and departure or just one of them. Once you have made your selections, click Keep.

In short, sharing your location on Google Maps is a practical tool that can make your daily life easier and improve coordination with friends and family.

Whether you’re trying to find someone in a busy place or just want keep your loved ones informed about your location in real timethis feature gives you the control and flexibility you need to keep your data secure while being a connected and accessible user.