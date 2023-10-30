The arrival of iOS 17 It brought with it a good amount of news, some that have been commented on and announced ad nauseam while others have gone more unnoticed. Within this second group is undoubtedly the Arrival notification function, a feature that allows you to notify other contacts that you have arrived at your destination and that can be tremendously useful in certain scenarios. Today we teach you how to configure it.

The Arrival Notice feature in iOS 17

As we pointed out, the update to version 17 of iOS, the operating system of the iPhone, It has brought with it a good amount of interesting news. It would be complicated (and repetitive) to list them all here, although to name some of the most significant improvements, we can point out changes in its photographic capabilities, important security and privacy settings, improvements in predictive text, more information about the charging cycles of your phone and even new notices in the Weather app, among many other changes.

A new feature has also arrived called Notice of Arrival which is very attractive. Thanks to it, you can have your Manzanero smartphone automatically notify other people that you have already arrived at your destination, also deciding what details your contact can see if this is not the case (location, battery percentage or mobile data, for example ).

There are many who continue to use the old trick of “giving a touch” when they have arrived home or sending a message on WhatsApp (this second option has been much longer for a long time, of course) to let them know that everything has gone well on their journey. , but having it configured automatically is still a plus of convenience and makes sure that you don’t forget to do it, not to mention the advantage time with which our recipient can play in case he sees that you have not arrived and that maybe something has happened to you.

Today we are going to explain to you how to configure on your phone so that from now on you can use it whenever you need it.

How to configure the function on iPhone

The steps to follow to use this service are very simple. We detail them below so that you take into account all its options and configure the ones that best suit you:

Open the app Messages on your phone. Tap at the top of the screen and add a recipient (or if you prefer, select an existing conversation). Tap the + icon (in the bottom left corner) and then tap “More” from the drop-down menu. You will see that many more options are displayed, one of them being “Arrival notice” (next to a yellow icon). As this is the first time you activate it, you will have to follow the steps indicated by the iPhone, where it tells you what the function consists of and asks you what data do you want to share in case you don’t reach your destination. It will even offer you the possibility of sending a first notice as a test – we recommend that you do so, so you will know better how it works at the moment. In the conversation history with the chosen person, you will see a box appear showing the Arrival Notification activated and the set time at which you will be notified that you are not at your destination. Tap “Edit.” There you can choose between two options:

With timer: The one selected by default. You specify a time period and if you don’t end the check-in session before your chosen time, the Check-In feature will send a notification to your contact.

Arriving: you must select a destination location (including the tracking area: small, medium or large), how you are going to get around (by car, public transport or on foot) and you can even add extra time when you see it necessary. Arrival notification tracks your trip and alerts the other person if your iPhone doesn’t move forward for an extended period of time or if it doesn’t arrive at its destination as scheduled. When you arrive at your destination, the session automatically completes and notifies the other person that you have arrived. Once established, tap the blue Send icon.

Tapping on the yellow « buttonDetails» You can cancel the arrival notification, change the data that will be shared if you do not reach your destination or even add time if you see that you have been delayed. There you are also notified that if you do not respond within 15 minutes after receiving the reminder that you still have the function activated – this comes to your phone several times through a notification on the smartphone screen and an audible alarm -, a notification will be sent. sent to your recipient.

Frequently asked questions about the Arrival Notice

These are some questions (and their answers, of course) that you may have about this functionality:

What happens if you lose service or your phone goes off?

If you’ve already started an Arrival Notification session but either of these two things happen, the recipient of your notification can receive an early or delayed notification and will have the option to view the details of the iPhone you’ve shared with them.

What details are shared with your recipient?

There are two types of details to share when you use this function, something that you can always modify both before activating it and during the duration of your journey to your destination:

Reduced: Share your most recent location, plus information about your iPhone’s battery and the network signal of both your phone and Apple Watch (if you have one).

Complete: In addition to the previous data (location, battery information and network signal), the distance you have traveled and the last time you unlocked the iPhone or took off the Apple Watch is added.

What versions of iOS is it compatible with?

We have already explained a few lines above that you must have iOS 17 installed on your iPhone or later. Your recipient you must also have this version of the mobile operating system (or later) for the arrival notification function to work.