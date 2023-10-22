Surely you’ve ever needed the password for a WiFi network you’ve previously connected to on your device, but you didn’t know how. This is something that can be frustrating, especially when you have multiple devices and don’t remember all your passwords.

You already know that being connected to the Internet is essential, and WiFi networks have become another part of everyday life, whether at home, at work or in public places. However, passwords for these networks often become a puzzle, especially when you need to share them with someone.

If you continue reading, you will discover the methods and tools that will allow you recover or view the passwords of the WiFi networks to which you have previously connected.

All this information will help you simplify the management of WiFi passwords on your devices, which will save you time and effort, regardless of whether you have Windows, Mac, iOS or Android:

View the WiFi password for a network you are connected to

There are different ways to see the WiFi password for a network you are currently connected to, depending on the device you are currently using.

You will know what you have to do if your device is a Windows, Android, iOS or a Mac.

How to see the WiFi password for the network you are on, having a Mac

Open System settings and click WiFi. Scroll to the bottom and click Advanced. Scan the list of known WiFi networks until you find the one you want. Click the three dots next to the network name, then press Copy password. Now you can paste it anywhere you can enter text like a TXT file, for example.

How to know the WiFi password for the network you are on, using iOS

Open the Settings from your iPhone and enter WiFi. Now click on the information icon (an “i” inside a blue circle) of the network that interests you. In the next window click on the password that is hidden, so that at that moment it asks you to unlock using Face ID or the security method that you have assigned to the iPhone. Once entered, it will show you the password for said network, which you can copy.

How to see the WiFi password for the network you are having a Windows on

Open the Setting and then click Red e Internet. Then press Advanced network settings and then in More network adapter options. Now double click on the network you are connected to, then choose Wireless properties and click on the tab Security. You will see a menu where you can see the WiFi password (network security key) hidden under asterisks. Click on the box Show characters to reveal the password.

How to know the WiFi password for the network you are on, using Android

Open Settings and then tap WiFi. Now click on the network you are connected to. On the next screen, tap Share and performs the authentication process; Depending on what you have configured, your device will ask you to enter the PIN, pattern or biometric data. When you have done so, the WiFi network password will appear above the QR code.

View the WiFi password for a network you have previously connected to

Even if you are not connected to a network, if you have ever been, you will also be able to know the password of said WiFi signal.

Viewing the WiFi password for a network you have previously connected to is that easy on different devices.

How to know the WiFi password for the network you are not connected to with Mac

Click on the earth from the top of your screen and type keychain access. Tap the app name when it appears. Now type the name of the WiFi network you want and then click on it when it appears. Tap on the box Show password. Then enter the Mac administrator username and password to reveal the WiFi password you were looking for.

How to see the WiFi password for the network you are not connected to with iOS

Open Settings and go to WiFi. Touch the button To edit in the upper right corner of the screen. Enter your password or use facial recognition to continue. Scroll through the list of WiFi networks until you find the one you want. Then play the i button next to the WiFi network name. Then click Password to reveal which one it is.

How to know the WiFi password for the network you are not connected to with Windows

Open the menu Startsearch for the Command Prompt program, click Execute as an administrator. To see a list of networks you have previously connected to, type the following command: netsh wlan show profile Now press Enter. Once you have identified the desired network, enter the command again, followed by the network name and the key=clear key. For example, for the ComputerHoy network the command should be: netsh wlan show profile ComputerHoy key=clear

How to see the WiFi password for the network you are not connected to with Android

Open the Settings and then enter WiFi. Touch the i icon in a circle next to the network for which you want to find the password on Saved networks. On the next screen, tap Share and perform the authentication process. Once completed, the WiFi network password will appear above the QR code.

With these techniques, you will be able access WiFi passwords on various operating systems: Windowd, MacOS, Android or iOS allowing you to make the most of your wireless connections.

You will no longer have to worry about forgetting or losing your WiFi network password. Now you know how to see WiFi passwords even if you are not connected on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.