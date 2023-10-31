How many of you have found yourself having to struggle for to park the motorbike in the garage between the wall and the family car, or to lock it in the van? Who has found themselves on a steep hill without knowing how to brake the motorcycle while parking (other than leaving it in gear and putting a rock under the wheel)?

The parking operation in a narrow garage is certainly more complex if the motorbike does not have a side stand and obviously if the space is limited. Loading the motorbike onto the van and securing it well, however, is a source of anxiety if you are not very practical and if you do not use the right technique. In any case, whatever the technique of fixing, parking, blocking the motorbike, in the garage or on the van-pick-up-trolley, there is always a more or less practical but certainly cheaper version and a more precise, reliable and safe way, which however requires the purchase of professional products.

I have shown you both, to be objective and leave no stone unturned.

Here, in order, are the products from true “pros” branded Acebikes and distributed by SGR Società Generale Ricambi (www.sgr-it.com).

249.99 eurosMotorcycle trolley Bike-A-Side: it was designed to maneuver motorcycles with a central stand. Simply place the motorcycle’s center stand in the right position on the Bike-A-Side cart and lift the motorcycle using the handle. Thanks to the heavy-duty 65 mm ball bearing wheels. Bike A-Side is easier to operate by pushing it with the left hand and using the right hand to push and hold the bike. Color: zinc, red. Price: 149.99 euros.

SteadyStand: front wheel stand equipped with rubber feet which almost completely prevent slipping (unless the floor is glass-cement or very smooth). If it tends to slip, just be careful to pull the handlebar slightly towards you when the wheel is climbing onto the bracket. Thanks to this “front wheel stand”, the motorcycle remains firmly anchored in a few seconds without any other device. Suitable for 15 to 19 inch tires, with a width of 90 to 130 mm, this makes it ideal for home use. Furthermore, thanks to the possibility of placing the motorcycle in a vertical position, it does not take up much space in the garage. Black colour. Price:

Heavy Duty Ratchet kit: universal for securing any type of motorcycle. The solid plastic-coated hooks feature heavy-duty locking clips for added security. Galvanized heavy duty ratchets and extra strong PES webbing ensure durability and heavy workload. This ratchet kit comes with a sturdy carry bag for easy storage and 2 loops to create an attachment point on your motorcycle wherever you want. Black colour. Price: 39.99 euros.

BrakeFix: intelligent device to lock the front brake of all types of motorcycles. It comes wrapped around the brake lever and handlebars. It is easy to use, with a simple but secure locking system. BrakeFix is ​​perfect for parking your motorcycle on the street, especially on steep slopes or mountain paths. The smart and durable structure ensures that, once mounted, the bike is safe on any surface. Also ideal for transporting the motorcycle on a trailer or in a van. Color: red, black. Price: 11.99 euros

Buckle-up: all-in-one solution for fixing the handlebars. It is equipped with plastic-coated hooks with resistant locking clips for greater safety. The complete set features a fully galvanized cam buckle and includes a useful storage bag. The buckle features excellent fastening capacity and a ratchet up to 300 daN. Color: Black, Grey, Red. Price: 49.99 euros

TyreFix®: rear wheel fixing system, adaptable to any type of motorcycle for transport on board a trailer, van or transporter. Ensures secure fixation and total protection. The flexible and durable material adapts to any tire size. To prevent the motorcycle from moving, the TyreFix® system is equipped with a special friction material. Color: Grey. Price: 89.99 euros.