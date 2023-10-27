AliExpress is one of China’s leading e-commerce platforms, together with Alibaba. In this online store you can find all kinds of products, from electronics to fashion, including items for the home or leisure.

It offers a wide variety of options, competitive prices and efficient customer service, but at this point the language is one of the few drawbacks you can encounter, otherwise there are no complaints. It is a safe and easy-to-use store for shoppers.

As we say, on AliExpress you can find everything, and one of the great advantages is that there are much better prices than in Spain. Shipments take a little longer than expected to arrive, and you can “fall in” at customs, but many times It is worth it, since it is a mine to find products that you may not need, but you want to try at a good price.

However, one of the doubts is… Can you return a product on AliExpress? Yes, it is possible, it is not a bed of roses and it may not always turn out well, but that is what we are here for.

Next, we will tell you the steps to return a product on AliExpressyou’ll see how everything becomes clearer:

Be careful with AliExpress… and AliExpress Plaza. Is not the same

Something you should know before buying AliExpress is not the same as AliExpress Plaza. While one is the Chinese store, although the portal is in Spanish (with a somewhat regular translation, everything must be said), the other is the same Chinese store, but with the warehouse in our territory.

This means that there is less stock of some products, and some are not even available, but returns on AliExpress Plaza are faster and, usually, safesince it works like any other store.

You simply contact the seller and usually reach an agreement quickly and without much paperwork.

It is an important difference when returning a product on AliExpress, so you must be clear in which ”store” you are in when you place an order. Having said this, we tell you how to return a product on AliExpress.

How to contact AliExpress and make a claim

AliExpress can be a good option for making your purchases online, but not everything always goes as you expect and you may encounter problems with your purchase.

To solve them, It is important that you know how to communicate with AliExpress and claim your rights as a consumer. If you need to contact the store for any reason, you have several options available. These are some of the most common:

Chat on the website: It is the fastest and easiest way to resolve your doubts or problems. You just have to go to the AliExpress website from your mobile or computer and look for the live chat icon. There you can speak with a customer service agent who will assist you immediately. Social networks: The store also has a presence on social networks such as Twitter and Facebook. Many users choose this way to communicate with customer service, as it is convenient and efficient. WhatsApp: Another option is to contact via WhatsApp, it is another alternative to receive customer assistance. Email: If you prefer to use email, you can write to AEbuyerservice@aliexpress.com. Please note that responses are usually in English and there may be delays due to the high volume of messages they receive.

How do you return a product on AliExpress?

GOOD. If you want to return something on AliExpress, the most important thing is that, when you receive the product, you take a photo. When you pay for something, the money is kept by the store itself until you declare that you are satisfied with what you received and, if there are no problems, the payment will go to the seller and you will be so happy with your new ”toy”.

The reasons why you might want to return a product may be:

The product does not match the description of the seller. Is a falsification or imitation. It comes so late and out of time, you don’t need it anymore. The product arrives spoiled. It is not an operational product because it is missing parts or has been tampered with. It’s a used product instead of a new one. The product it breaks down very quickly when it is still under warranty. He does not meet our expectations and is still in the return period.

Return

To start a return on AliExpress, you must enter your account with your credentials on the web. Something you should be clear about is that to return a product you must not having passed 15 days since you received it.

If you have enough time to return the order, before opening a dispute, it is best contact the seller, or that’s what AliExpress advises, to solve it amicably.

In many cases that is the faster way that you have, since many sellers prefer a refund, before you give them a bad opinion, going so far as, in some cases, to return the money.

If it doesn’t work, then you should follow the steps below to open a dispute.

How to open a dispute on AliExpress

Click on your account symbol at the top right and in the drop-down menu that appears, click on Requests. At that moment you have to click on Refunds and returnswhich appears in the menu on the left. That’s when you click Open Dispute. Keep in mind that if the 15 days of return have passed, the Open dispute will not be displayed. You may be able to request a free warranty or that that specific product has a extended commercial warranty, which would be excellent news. At the time of opening the dispute you have two options: Refund only (I have not received my order and I would like my money back / The product is not as described and I would like to receive a refund or return and refund) or Return product (I am not satisfied with the item I received and would like to return it for a full refund.) Almost certainly in the second case the shipping costs of the product will be at your expense.

Eye! Something fundamental for win return case on AliExpress is not to throw away any packages and not to break the product’s packaging. If the package arrived in bad condition, hence the importance of the photo in case you need it to prove it.

It must also be taken into account that there are certain products that cannot be returned to China, so you should inform yourself beforehand just in case. In this type of case there are products such as batteries or storage devices, to give two examples.

You should keep in mind that AliExpress does not allow item exchangesbut you can return one and buy another one that is the same, since one thing does not interfere with the other.

To send a disputed product

You have to be clear that you have 5 days to confirm a return since the dispute was opened and 10 to make said return.

From there, AliExpress advises the steps you must follow to do this:

Always pack with the original packaging, even if it is damaged. A patch can be placed if necessary. Check address return to avoid making any type of error. This can be found on the dispute details website. Send the products with some system by which you can know where the package is at all times. Account for the tracking number.

From here we just have to wait, since, according to AliExpress rules, the seller must confirm receipt within 30 days of shipping.

You will make the refund within 3 to 20 business days in the same method with which you paid in the first instance.

Is it worth returning something on AliExpress?

Now, as you see, It is not comfortable to return a product on AliExpress. In fact, it’s worth knowing this before buying on AliExpress, because cheap can be expensive, as they say.

The good thing is that, as we have said, AliExpress has the money at all times, so if you are not satisfied, you have the chance to ”win”.

However, if it is processing a guarantee or changing a product when the store’s protection period ends, it is easier to buy a new one and try to get money with what you have in any way. Yes, it’s probably not what you wanted to hear, but There are cases of AliExpress returns that are a real torture.

That said, as long as the seller is trustworthy and let’s not talk about returning a television, or any device with a battery, since it is prohibited as we have already told you, You should have no problems when returning a product on AliExpress.

Frequently asked questions when returning on AliExpress

There are a series of recurring questions that many people ask regarding AliExpress returns, which is why we have decided to answer those that are most frequently asked.

These questions can be:

They had already told me that they cannot exchange a product for me, but if what I want is to change the size of a dress or a pair of sideburns, can I?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to do it, since for AliExpress, changing the size of a dress (for example) is a product exchange, something they do not allow.

Exchange is not allowed, whatever it may be, so the best thing would be to make a return and buy that item again, but with the correct size.

Can multiple items be returned to the same seller?

Of course, the normal thing is that you include them all in one package, if possible of course.

If the return is free, by having them all together, it will remain that way. Yes, you have opened a dispute, having them all go together makes even more sense, since you will almost certainly pay for the shipping yourself.

Will I be able to speak by phone if I have problems with the return?

It is not advisable to resolve any problem with AliExpress customer service, since they will rarely resolve a question with a return over the phone.

In any case, there are a series of ways to contact by phone, such as your physical store in Madrid, whose number is 618 97 23 38, during public service hours included Monday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.or you can contact the 24-hour service by dialing 11866.

Another alternative is to mark the 934 375 879 in hours from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday to Friday from the Finestrelles store.

Even so, we tell you again that we do not recommend calling by phone, since online orders are one thing and those from physical stores are another. Although if you need it a lot, you can try.

With all the data that you have been able to read, you will now be able to make your returns on AliExpress without getting involved and without having problems.