Sometimes it may happen that your Fire TV does not recognize the remote control and you cannot use it. Fortunately, there are some simple solutions you can try to resolve this issue.

Amazon’s Fire TV is, without a doubt, one of the most popular streaming devices today. It allows you to access a wide variety of content, from movies and series from services such as Netflix or Prime Video, to applications and games, all with the convenience of a small device connected to the television.

One of the most important accessories of the equipment is the remote control. Which allows you to control the entire interface in a simple and comfortable way. However, sometimes it can have certain errors: it does not work at all, a delay in response, problems with Alexa’s voice, and it cannot be linked.

The good news is that, in most casesthese errors can be easily resolved with a remote control reset.

However, before going to the procedure, it is important to note that there are two main types of Fire TV remote control, such as the standard model and the model with Alexa built-in. The reset process is different for each type of remote control.

How to reset the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition remote

Press and hold the button Start and, while holding it down, press the button Menu three times. Release the button Start and press the button Menu nine times in a row. Turn off your Fire TV and remove the batteries from the remote control. Let 60 seconds pass. Put the batteries back in and turn on the device. Once Fire TV has started up and the home screen appears, press and hold the button Start for 40 seconds.

How to reset your Fire TV remote with Alexa (1st generation)

Turn off your Amazon Fire TV device and leave it for a minute. Then press the buttons at the same time Left y Menu for 12 seconds and then release. Wait 5 seconds and remove the batteries from the remote control. I turn on the device and wait for the message to appear on the TV screen “Cannot detect remote control”. Now, put the batteries in the remote control and press the button Start. If your controller still doesn’t pair, press and hold the button Start for 10 seconds. It will reboot and link again.

How to reset the remote control for most Fire TVs

Turn off the Fire TV and leave it on for 60 seconds. Press and hold the buttons Left (Lateral), Back y Menu at the same time for 12 seconds. Release the buttons and wait another 5 seconds. He removes the back cover of the remote control and removes the batteries. Connect the Fire TV and wait for the message to appear “Cannot detect remote control” on the Smart TV screen. Put the batteries in the remote control and press the button Home (Man) Wait for the indicator on the controller to turn blue. This means that it has been successfully reset and paired. Otherwise, press the Home button for 10 seconds to start pairing manually.

It should be noted that the reset process may take up to a minute, so it is important that you do not press any buttons until the setup is complete. With these simple steps, you can solve most of the problems you may face with the Amazon Fire TV remote control.