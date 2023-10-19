Let’s explain to you how to request and download your literal birth certificate with your mobile phone, using the My Citizen Folder application. This is one of the new options that this application has incorporated in its update on October 19, 2023.

This application was born to centralize many of the paperwork processes with the public administration in a single tool. And with this new feature, you will be able to download your literal birth certificate to be able to take it to those procedures where they ask for it.

Here, you should know that not all certificates may be available, since the autonomous communities are in the process of digitizing these documents. Therefore, if it doesn’t work for you, you can try again later. Remember that you can also request the birth certificate online from any computer.

Download your birth certificate with your mobile

The first thing you have to do is open the My Citizen Folder application having logged in to it. Once inside, on the main screen Click on the section My folder that will appear below.

Once you are in the My folder section, there you have to Click on the section Personal situationwhich will appear in the My data tab that you will enter by default.

Once you are in Personal and family situation, you will see that a list appears with several processes. In this list, click on the process Literal birth certificate which should appear to you first.

You will enter a screen where you will be able to check your personal data. In it, you have to indicate the province and town where you were born, and when you do press the button Look for. When you do it, The literal certificate will appear so you can download it or just consult it.

