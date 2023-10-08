Stickers are a ubiquitous element in everyday life. Many people, from children to teenagers and adults, use them to personalize their cell phones, laptops, folders, furniture and even cars, marking a unique style.

However, as time progresses, these stickers can become a real problem, and in some cases even a headache. Often, there comes a time when you want to remove them, but when doing so you run into a problem: glue residue.

Popular Science magazine has published a list of very effective methods that indicates how to remove stickers from almost anything. These options are quite effective and best of all, they do not damage the surface, whether it is wood, glass or plastic, so that is good news.

How to remove stickers with solvents

DepositPhotos

Solvents with chemical components are an effective solution for removing glue residue from adhesive labels. They tend to work well on non-porous surfaces, such as glass or metal.

An important point to mention is that you don’t necessarily have to go quickly to buy a special product, but you can use some products that you probably have at home.

Vegetable oil: This oil, like cooking oil, is a mild but very effective solvent. Apply a small amount to the affected area and let it sit for a few minutes. Then use a cloth to gently rub off the glue residue, apply it to sensitive surfaces. Peanut butter: Apply a thin layer of peanut butter over the glue residue and let it sit for a few minutes. The fat in this food helps break down the adhesive. Mayonnaise: Like peanut butter, mayonnaise contains oils that can dissolve glue. Each of these products are safe to use on most surfaces.

Thermal method

It is worth mentioning that stickers on glass surfaces can be particularly difficult to remove due to the strength of the glue. But fortunately, there are some options you can apply to remove the residue in minutes.

If you want to remove the glue from a sticker on a glass bottle, it is recommended to place it completely empty in the oven at a low temperature, for about 30 minutes. The heat will soften the adhesive and make it easier to remove..

In case you want to do the same, but on an object or surface that cannot go in the oven. The option is to use a heat gun and point it directly at the sticker, wait a few minutes until it softens and that’s it. Proceed to clean the residue with a damp cloth.

How to remove stickers with mechanical tools

When it comes to hard surfaces like metal, mechanical method is the best option to remove stickers easily. You can use a plastic blade, it is an economical and safe alternative for surfaces that you do not want to scratch.

Its smooth design will not damage the object while removing glue residue, but it may not be sharp enough to remove large, very stubborn stickers.

Another option is to use a paint scraper., since it usually has a resistant rigid blade. It’s quite effective at removing any glue residue on larger surfaces, especially since its form factor allows you to apply controlled pressure while scraping away the residue.

Using these methods, you will be able to remove any glue residue on a variety of surfaces and objects. However, always remember to test small areas before applying any method to avoid possible damage.