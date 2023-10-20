Pots and pans are a great tool for cooking, but over time they can accumulate stains and residue that are difficult to remove. This can cause food to be affected as it can stick to the pan and burn.

Typically, they are made of a material called Teflon, which is a polymer that has non-stick properties, and is applied to the surface of these kitchen items in the form of a thin layer.

The main function of this liner is to provide an easier cooking and cleaning experience, allowing you to cook with less fat and oil. However, over time and constant use, this layer can begin to deteriorate, leading to a number of cooking problems.

One of the most common problems is the loss of non-stick capacity. Pots and pans stop fulfilling their primary function, and food begins to stick, which can ruin your dishes.

The definitive trick to recover the non-stick coating on the pan

Until recently, solving these problems could be expensive, since it involved replacing pans, pots and other utensils. However, the magic of social media, particularly TikTok, has brought to light a trick that has proven to be effective and affordable.

This method uses a simple and ubiquitous ingredient in most kitchens: salt. It is a mild abrasive that can help remove stains without damaging the pan..

After cooking, wait for your pan or pot to cool, then Apply a little dish soap and use a soft sponge to gently remove any food residue.then rinse with plenty of water and dry with a towel.

Now, place the pan on the stove and heat it, after a few minutes sprinkle salt evenly over the entire surface, let it cook until it turns brown. This process may take a few minutes.

Using a damp paper towel, carefully wipe away the golden salt and discard in the sink or trash. Finally, to restore the softness and non-stick coating to the pan or pot, lightly rub a little cooking oil on the Teflon and voila, it will be as good as new.