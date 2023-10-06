Recording your own voice for Waze is a fun and personal way to personalize your navigation experience. It’s easy to do and will only take you a few minutes.

Waze is one of the most prominent navigation applications out there. Its popularity is due to the fact that it offers a series of functions and features that make it a very attractive option for drivers.

One of the things that makes this app the best in many ways is its ability to provide real-time traffic information in the first place. This helps you avoid traffic jams, but above all, find the best route to reach your destination.

Thanks to the active collaboration of the community, Waze keeps you updated at all times during your road tripallowing you to make better decisions when you’re behind the wheel.

Another interesting feature is the possibility of record your own voice for navigation directions. This can be a fun and personal way to personalize your experience on the road.

Steps to record your own voice in Waze

Getty

The first step is to open the Waze application on your Android or iOS mobile. If you don’t have it, you can download it from Google Play or the App Store. On the main screen, tap the three lines in the upper left corner. Then select Settings. Within the settings section, look for the option Voice and sound and select Waze voice. Here you will find the option Add a voice. Touch it and select Accept. A security alert will be displayed, simply accept each of the requested permissions. At this point, assign a name to your voice, then you must select each voice instruction you want to record and when you do, tap the recording icon, which is a red dot, to start recording your voice. You must repeat the process for each voice instruction. Within the voice recorder screen, you will see all the phrases you have recorded, you can play them and even delete the result that you did not like. Once you have recorded all the instructions, simply tap on Keep.

It should be noted that before record your voice in Wazeit is important that you do it in a quiet environment without outside noise, all so that the sound quality is quite good.

You can also share your personalized voice package so other drivers can follow navigation directions with your voice. Without a doubt, this app feature is a fun and unique way to make your trips even more special.