Let’s explain to you how to record and report spam calls to the Spanish Data Protection Agency, because this is something that the AEPD allows to do. Although the new General Telecommunications Law says that to make commercial calls they must have your permission, you must be a customer or it must be of public interest, this has not stopped many companies that are skipping it.

Normally, the simple recourse of companies is to use call centers that are outside of Spain, and therefore are not governed by the regulations. There are also some that falsify the call ID so that you don’t know where they are doing it from. But there are also companies that even break the law from Spain, and The AEPD has a website to report them In a simple way.

Report commercial calls to the AEPD

To report commercial calls to the Spanish Data Protection Agency, you will have to enter the website sedeagpd.gob.es/sede-electronica-web/vistas/formNuevaReclamacion/nuevaReclamacion.jsf. On the page, you will see that You are told the data you have to provide to be able to make the complaint. They are the following:

Identification of the promoted entity in each call: You will have to say the company, brand or product that made the sales call. You will also have to provide a photo or a screenshot showing the number from which they called you and the date and time at which they did so.

Telephone line number specification: You will have to specify the phone number they called. Come on, you will have to say your phone number, and provide an invoice or contract to prove that you are the owner. If you are not the owner, you will need a signed statement from whoever is.

Rational indications of the existence of the infringement: You will have to prove that this infringement has existed. Come on, what you can send a copy of the call recording where it can be proven that they have done it to you.

Be enrolled in exclusion services: If the call is before June 30, 2023, you will have to prove that your number was registered at least 2 months before the call with an advertising exclusion service, such as the Robinson List.

Another thing you should know is that calls can only be reported if they have been made after the law came into force on June 30, 2023. If it is before this date, you will have to prove that you had signed up for the Robinson List at least 2 months before receiving the call. This is not necessary if the call is made after the law comes into force.

With all this, the first essential step is to record your mobile call, either using applications to record calls or simply, when they call you, put it hands-free and use a recording device. If they call you on your landline, you can record it by bringing your cell phone closer. Also remember to take photos or screenshots of the phone showing the number of the person calling you.

With this clear, on the web you can choose whether to file the report on paper or electronically. If you choose the electronic method, you will have to identify yourself with the Permanent Cl@ve, Cl@ve PIN, DNIe, digital certificate or the equivalent from another EU country.

Now you simply have to fill out the form of the website. In it, you have to start with your personal data, the data of the claimed company, an explanation of the events that have happened, and the page where the recording is attached. If you don’t know the company that called you, you can set it as Unknown. After completing the form you will need to sign it with the AutoFirma program.

Header image | pexels.com

In Xataka Basics | Spam calls on your mobile: how to block them on Android and iOS