It is possible that your thumb already has blisters and tendinitis from so many turns and so many keystrokes on the screen of your mobile phone, so with the intention of being able to play more comfortably and on a larger screen, you are probably interested in being able to play your games. mobile on PC. Well, that is just what Google has started to offer with some of the applications in the Play Store, so we are going to show you how to use this and other methods to play android games on pc.

Index

See all sections

How to configure Google Play Games

Google Play Games is a new feature of the Play Store that, with the help of a Windows PC, is capable of running all those games that you have linked to your Play Store account directly from the PC.

The problem is that the function is still in testing, so not all users can use it, nor are all games compatible. For now, there are 100 countries that have access to Play Juegos Beta, and only users from those countries will be able to install the application. The countries that currently have access to Google Play Games are:

Albania Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Bahamas Bangladesh Belgium Belize Benin Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Bulgaria Burkina Faso Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Chile Colombia Costa Rica Ivory Coast Croatia Cyprus Czech Denmark Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Estonia Fiji Fin landia France Gabon Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Guatemala Guinea-Bissau Haiti Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Ireland Italy Jamaica Japan Kazakhstan Kenya Korea Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Mauritius Mexico Moldova Monaco Mozambique Myanmar (Burma) Namibia Nepal Netherlands + West Indies Dutch New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Norway Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Romania Rwanda San Marino Senegal Serbia Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Tanzania Thailand Togo Trinidad and Tobago Turkey Uganda Ukraine United States U ruguay Uzbekistan Venezuela Vietnam Zambia Zimbabwe

Descargar

To download the Google Play Games application, you just have to visit the official website from a compatible device, and once you have it, just install the executable and log in with the same Google account in which you have the games (if is that you had already played with them before).

Minimum requirements

Windows 10 (v2004) SSD drive with 10 GB available storage space GPU IntelⓇ UHD Graphics 630 or similar 4 physical core CPU (some games require an Intel CPU) 8 GB RAM Windows administrator account Hardware virtualization enabled

Advantages of playing on PC

As you can imagine, the advantages of playing Android games from your PC are quite a few, since, in addition to having a larger screen, you can use the combination of keyboard and mouseso in games like Crash Royale they completely change the gaming experience, being more comfortable to play and allowing for much faster and more effective actions.

Compatible games

As we said, not all games in the Play Store are compatible with the Google Play Games function, but the list is growing little by little, and currently amounts to more than 100 compatible games. The complete list is this:

Clash Royale Clash of Clans Gardenscapes Lords Mobile: War of Kingdoms Farm Heroes Saga Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Homescapes Genshin Impact 3rd Anniversary Chess · Play and Learn Township DRAGON BALL LEGENDS Asphalt 9: Legends Hungry Shark Evolution Dice Dreams™️ June’s Journey – Search for Rise items of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade Top Eleven: Football Manager Geometry Dash Lite Best Fiends – match 3 game CookieRun: Kingdom Dragon Mania Legends Tile Family – Match game Avakin Life – 3D virtual world Evony – The King’s Return Mahjong Club: Jackpot solitaire game World™ – Slots Casino Summoners’ War: Sky Arena 1945: Airplane games Fallout Shelter Call of Dragons Antistress – toys for you Age of Apes Kingdom Rush- Tower Defense TD Space shooter – Galaxy attack Galaxiga: Arcade 80s classic Governor of Poker 3 – Texas RallyAces Poker Lotsa Slots – Casino Games AFK Arena Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire Family Farm Adventure The Romantic Club – Stories State of Survival: Zombie War Ludo King™ Backgammon: Lord of the Board Paw Patrol to the rescue Mini Soccer Star – Football Hempire – Cash Frenzy™ Farming Game- Casino Games Onet Puzzle – Lichess Link Game • Free Chess Epic Seven 2 3 4 Player Games Magic Rampage Farm City: Farming & Building Jetpack Joyride Alice’s Dream：Merge Island Honkai Impact 3rd Adventure Dragon Cape Sudoku: Daily Puzzles Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Domino Go: Online Games Last Fortress: Underground Jawaker Hand, Trix & Solitaire Smolsies 2 Color and Learn Top War: Block Puzzle Battle Game – Offline Game Megapolis: Build City Arknights Seaside Escape: Merge & Story Westland Survival: Cowboy RPG Tile Busters WWE SuperCard: Card Fight Royal Cat Puzzle Drift Max Pro: Disney Speedstorm Car Game Merge Hotel Empire: Tongits Go Design – Mines Slots Pusoy Left to Survive: Survival Magic Puzzles – Puzzles Idle Heroes Hey Beauty: Love & Puzzle Bloons TD Battles Clusterduck Cooking Mama: Let’s cook! Smolsies – My Virtual Pets Tizi Town: My Princess Games Hustle Castle: Castles RPG Erudite: Quiz Game Fly Corp: Airport Manager Idle Office Tycoon – Get Rich! The Walking Dead No Man’s Land Shop Titans: Create and Build Hidden Escape Mysteries Idle Mafia – Manager Tycoon DesignVille: Merge & Design Nations of Darkness Penny & Flo: Home Renovation Crazy Cooking Diner: kitchen WordBrain AdVenture Communist Matchday Manager 24 – Soccer Global City: Build and Harvest Word Domination Yatzy – Dice Game Airport Simulator: First Class Domino Dreams™ Lollipop Sweet Heroes Match3 Golf King – World Tour Ludo Titan Chess – Chess Universe OUTERPLANE – Strategy Anime Word Search Spanish Merge Fables® Monster Masters Lost Lands 8 SLIME – ISEKAI Memories Wild Castle TD – Grow Empire Sudoku – Offline Games Backgammon Live – Online Games Tile Craft : Triple Crush Viva Slots Vegas Boom Slingers Tropicmania: Match 3 in a row Kitchen Scramble: Cooking Game Last Shelter: Survival Perfect Kick 2 Chess Online ( online) Guild of Heroes: Magician Game Just Dance Now Cube Escape Collection Pinball Deluxe: Reloaded Mindustry OTR – Offroad Car Driving Game Pop Breaker: Explode the cubes State.io — Conquer the world Ancient treasure jewel Alto’s Adventure Soccer Super Star – Futbol Tropical Bingo and Slot Machines War Planet Online: MMO Game Lonely Survivor Panda Ice Cream Game eFootball™ CHAMPION SQUADS Barbie magical fashion – Dress up Jewel Party: Match 3 PVP BADLAND Math games for children Fluvsies Pocket World Baby Panda Children’s Game SAO Integral Factor – MMORPG Marble Master Baby games: piano and telephone The world of My Little Pony Postknight 2 CookieRun: OvenBreak My Little Pony Runners 2248: Number Puzzle Games 2048 Math games: children 5-12 Masha and the Bear Kitchen Miraculous Ladybug and Cat Noir Rush Arena: PvP Tower Defense Strawberry Shortcake Fashion Dreams Age of Frostfall Thomas and Friends: Trains Panda Baby Nursery GRAND CROSS : Age of Titans Block Puzzle BabyBus Kids:Canc.,Game,Video Cut the Rope 2 Forest Island: Relaxing Tower of God: New World Hooked Inc: Fishing Games Dream of Cooking Infinite Magicraid Nail salon for girls Alto’s Odyssey Panda Games: Your City Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen LEGO® DUPLO® WORLD Learning games for kids 2+ Smile and Learn Castle Clash: World Ruler Cash, Inc. Fame & Fortune Game Giggle Babies – Toddler Care Tap Force Masha and the Bear Pizza Games Rummikub Fruit Ninja 2 Action Game Star Chef 2: Culinary Game The Star Hello Kitty Winked: A Love Story Connect Animal Classic Travel House Adorable Cube Blast Journey: Toon & Toy Unicorn games for 2-4 years To have lunch with Hello Kitty Infinity Loop: Calm and Relax Case Hunter: Squeeze your mind Game of Sultans Airplane Chefs – Chef Game Cooking Marina – cooking games My Town – Create a Mega World Pizza Cooking Games Card Guardians Card Game RPG Games: MONOPOLY Solitaire Baby Panda Town Educational games for babies Solitaire Classic:Card Game Masha and the Bear: Tamagotchi! Amusement Park Baby Panda Jungle Floof Block Puzzle Gem: Jewel Blast FarmLand Word Life – Crosswords Earth Inc. Overcrowded: Tycoon Crayola Create and Play My Little Pony: Harmony Mission Botworld Adventure Gem Adventure My Story – Go Renew Word Lanes: Relaxing Puzzle The world of Miffy Cafe Panic: Cooking Game My Little Pony: Ponies Pocket Train Kitchen – Food Games Grimvalor Math: games for children Ronin: the Last Samurai Jackpot Party Slot Machines Strawberry Shortcake Pastry Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox Mundo Slots – Bar Design Blast Slot Machine – Decorate Houses Idle Mental Hospital Tycoon Solitaire: Card Games Universe of Words Sunny School Stories Jumo Clicker! LooLoo Kids: 1 Year Old Games! HighRoller Vegas: Casino Slots Educational games for children Sweet Escapes: design cakes Baby Panda Airport A love of cards: Ava’s Manor