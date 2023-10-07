Managing contacts on Android devices is a crucial aspect of keeping this essential part of the smartphone organized.

As you use your cell phone to communicate with friends and family, it is logical that duplicates will accumulate in your contact list, since they can occur due to a multitude of situations such as the synchronization of multiple email accounts, the import of data from various sources or even occasional errors when adding new contacts, for example.

Having many duplicate contacts can become frustrating and not only results in clutter, but can also lead to communication problems, such as sending messages or making calls to the wrong person.

Fortunately, today you will get to know how to merge or delete duplicate contacts on Androidproviding you with all the information you need to know:

Why do duplicate contacts accumulate on Android?

Duplicate contacts on Android devices can accumulate for a variety of reasons, and often a combination of these factors contributes to the problem.

Here you can see some of the main causes why you may have duplicate contacts in your Android phonebook:

Synchronization– Android allows you to sync contacts with multiple accounts, such as Google, Microsoft Outlook, email accounts, social networks, and more. Because these accounts contain similar information, it is possible that synchronization generates duplicates. Import– When migrating from a previous device or importing data from a SIM card, it may be the case that several of them have been repeated and are duplicated. Mistakes: It may also be that when entering a contact you make some type of typographical error or call the contact in a different way than the one you already had. That way it will be duplicated. Updates: Updates to contact applications or the Android platform itself can generate duplicate contacts, due to some type of error. Changes: When contacts update their data (phone numbers, email addresses, etc.) and these updates are not reflected properly, duplicates can be generated.

Merge or delete duplicate Android contacts using Contacts

The first thing you should do is check if you have installed the Contacts app on your terminal, something that the Google Pixel has assured, but that the rest of the brands can change with their own tools. If you need to install it, it is as simple as going to the Google Play Store and downloading it completely free.

Once you have installed the Contacts application on your phone, now is the time when you will be able to use it to merge or delete duplicate Android contacts, as follows:

Start the application Contacts and make sure you are signed in to the correct Google account. Tap the tab Correct and manage at the bottom of the screen. Now select Combine and correct. If you have duplicate entries, the system will find them and highlight those that can be merged on the card Merge duplicates, where you must click to see all the suggestions. To accept a suggestion, tap To combine. If there are several, you can review them and tap Combine all. If any suggestion is wrong, you can give Rule out to ignore it, and you can also delete the one you need.

Merge or delete duplicate Android contacts manually

Although the function you just saw works well, at some point there may be contacts left unresolved, so you will have to solve the problem manually.

This is useful when you have several partially complete contacts, such as a person’s work details in one and their personal details in another. Here’s how to fix it:

Open Contacts. Tap the vertical ellipsis icon in the search bar and choose Select in the menu options. Scroll through your contact list and tap the contacts you want to merge. Once selected, tap the ellipsis icon again and click To combine to merge the selected contacts into a single contact.

Merge or delete duplicate Android contacts with third-party apps

There are also applications that will merge or delete duplicate Android contacts, that is, the same as the Contacts app, if you want to try them.

All these apps to delete duplicate contacts on Android They are in the Google Play Store:

Cleanup Duplicate Contacts

Cleanup Duplicate Contacts offers a wide range of features to manage your contacts. It allows you to search and merge duplicate contacts based on criteria such as similar names or identical phone numbers. In addition to merging, you can easily delete duplicate contacts or even make backups. The app also has advanced filtering options.

Duplicate Contacts Fixer

Duplicate Contacts Fixer is a simple, but effective app to clean up your contacts. It scans your contact list for duplicates and presents them in an ordered list so you can make the decision you want. Offers the option to backup your contacts.

Drupe: Contacts & Phone

Drupe: Contacts & Phone is a dialing and contact management application with a merging feature. Clean interface and advanced options is what this app offers. You can customize the way contacts and calls are displayed in the app.

The process of merging or deleting duplicate contacts on Android will allow you to maintain an organized and efficient contact list.

With these strategies and tools, you can improve your communication experience on your device with the Google operating system.

Now that you know how to merge or delete duplicate contacts on Android, having all the information, you can do it without problems.