Mastering the pass in EA Sports FC 24 is key to being able to win games… So in this guide we leave you with all the information you need to know about the PlayStyles related to this mechanic.

If what you want is to master the pass with class EA Sports FC 24, the first thing you should do is find out about the Play Styles that the game now offers, as well as know which are the best players in the game in this matter.

EA Sports FC 24 has introduced new passing mechanics that you also need to know how to execute. So don’t fear, because here you have everything you need to know to control your team in Ultimate Team and other modes.

How to master the pass in EA Sports FC 24 in all its Playstyles

All Pass PlayStyles and which one is the best

These PlayStyles are the most important if what you are looking for is a midfielder who distributes play and moves the ball with ease. Each of the following PlayStyles or Play Styles has an improved variant that makes its advantage exceptional.

In our opinion, The best Pass PlayStyle in EA Sports FC 24 is the Incisive Pass, since through balls and through balls are one of the most important offensive tools in the entire game. If you are looking for a player who has it, try Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes o Christian Eriksen.

INCISOR PASS

Through balls are slightly more precise, spin passes show greater spin, and precision passes reach the receiver a little faster.

DECISIVE PASS

Passes are faster on the grass without affecting the control difficulty of whoever receives them.

LONG PASSES

Medium and high through balls are more precise, faster and more difficult to intercept.

TICKETS

He makes difficult first-touch low passes with great precision, and with his heel at the right moments. Short low passes are very precise.

PASS WITH THREAD

All centers are very precise, fast and have more effect.

Types of passes in EA Sports FC 24 and how to make them

Direct pass (X/A): a normal pass directed at the feet of the chosen player. Powerful direct pass (R1 + X/RB + A): normal pass executed with greater power Pass to the gap (Triangle/Y): forward pass that searches for the chosen player on the run. Go to the elevated gap (R1 + Triangle/RB + Y): pass to the gap executed aerially Center: (Square/B): a ball hanging at a height ideal for looking for shots or changing to the wings Precision Pass (R1 + Triangle/RB + Y): Manually executed pass to better calculate direction Precision Cross Pass (L2 + R1 + Triangle/LT + RB + Y): adds curvature to the pass to be able to get around defenses Center of precision (R1 + Square/RB + X): similar to the precision pass, but aerial

