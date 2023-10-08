Nowadays, cell phones and any smart device are an essential part of your life. You use them to communicate, work, make purchases, access your bank accounts and much more.

However, with the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals and their advanced techniques, it is essential that you are aware of how you can protect your data. It should be noted that Hackers can track users through different methodssuch as Bluetooth, WiFi and GPS.

This, in the end, has serious consequences, such as the theft of personal information, fraud or even harassment.

If you want to improve your privacy, but above all the security of your data, it is important that you take measures to prevent your mobile from being untraceable. And for this, we share with you 10 tips you should adopt to avoid being another victim of cybercriminals:

How to prevent your cell phone from being tracked

Switch off the mobile phone: Completely turning off your device is the most effective way to avoid any type of tracking. When it is turned off, it does not emit signals or allow any applications to run in the background, but when doing so, keep in mind that you will not be able to use it. While it is an extreme option, it is suitable for situations where you need complete privacy. Activate airplane mode: This function is useful when you want to minimize your mobile’s communication with the outside world. It disables functions such as calls, messages and Internet connection, making passive tracking through these avenues difficult. However, you will still be able to access the camera or even use applications that do not require a connection. Disable GPS: Location settings allow apps and services to track your position in real time using GPS. By disabling this feature, you can prevent tracking by malicious applications, thus protecting your privacy. Use a VPN: A VPN encrypts all data traffic between your mobile and the server, hiding your real IP address and protecting your online identity. This is essential to prevent services or hackers from tracking your location and activity. Use a safe search engine: Secure web search apps, like DuckDuckGo, do not store or track your history. It means that your queries are not used to personalize ads or recorded for later analysis. Avoid Google or Bing. Check app permissions: Many applications request permissions that may be excessive, which is why it is advisable to review and control the permissions granted to each app installed on your device. Revoke those that are not necessary for the operation of the application. Update your system to the latest version: Keeping your operating system updated is essential to protect your mobile against known vulnerabilities. Updates often include security patches that fix bugs and security holes. Install trusted applications: Downloading applications only from trusted sources, such as official stores, Google Play Store or App Store, reduces the risk of installing malware. Block ad personalization: In your device settings, you can turn off ad tracking and personalization. This prevents companies from collecting data about your online behavior and limits the amount of personal information that is used for targeted ads. Don’t use public WiFi: Public wireless networks are often less secure and can be used by hackers to intercept personal data. Whenever possible, avoid connecting to these unsecured networks and use your mobile data instead.

To improve your privacy and prevent your mobile from being tracked, It is important that you follow the above advice and act preventively. This way, your personal data will be safe and you will prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.