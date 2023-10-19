Clogged drains can be a nuisance, but you don’t need to resort to commercial chemical cleaners to fix them. There are several natural and safe methods you can use to unclog a pipe, whether it’s in the kitchen sink, bathtub, or shower.

There is an ecological and quite effective solution that you can try without spending a single euro, It’s about making your own homemade plunger.. This method, based on ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, is safe for the environment and your wallet.

Water, vinegar and baking soda: the homemade plunger par excellence

On the whole, These three ingredients work synergistically to unclog the drain. The chemical reaction between baking soda and vinegar creates bubbles and heat, which act to weaken and loosen the clog.

On the other hand, water helps to physically remove loose debris and ensure that the drain is completely clear.

It is important to note that this method is most effective on mild or moderate blockages, so if the problem persists you may need to consider other alternatives.

The steps to follow to create your own homemade chemical-free plunger are the following:

If you have standing water in the sink or bathtub, remove it with a bucket, as it is important that the drain is as dry as possible before proceeding. Heat a small pot filled with water until it boils and pour it down the drain.. The amount of water will depend on the size of the pipe, but a small pot is usually enough to get started. After, pour half a cup of baking soda down the drain, let it sit for a few minutes so that it begins to act. It’s time to pour half a cup of white vinegar. When this ingredient comes into contact with baking soda, an effervescent chemical reaction occurs that will help loosen the blockage. Cover the drain with a plug and let the mixture act for 10 minutes. Then pour another pot of boiling water, this will help remove any residue left in the pipe and rinse with hot tap water.

This method is quite easy to carry out, but above all economical., since it has the same reaction as a commercial plunger. However, if the drain is very clogged, you may need to use a more extreme method, such as a wire or removing the trap.

To help prevent the drain from becoming clogged, it is important not to throw away large objects, such as paper towels, as well as use too much grease or oil in the kitchen, as these ingredients can build up and clog the pipe.

It is also essential to scrub dishes and utensils before washing them, especially because it will help remove food debris. And finally, it is recommended to pour a cup of boiling water down the drain at least once a week to help remove any residue.