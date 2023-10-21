Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s popular operating system, has brought with it many improvements in interface and usability.

The problem is that there are details that change them and not manage them Like other previous versions, they confuse users quite a bit.

One of these modifications that has occurred has to do with the configuration of file extensions, since in Windows 11, by default, extensions are shown selectivelywhich means some are hidden.

Therefore, if you continue reading, you will know how to make Windows 11 always show file extensionswhich can be useful for a better understanding and management of your files:

Reasons why Windows 11 always shows file extensions

File extensions are extremely important in the day-to-day life of an operating system like Windows.

Extensions are a series of characters at the end of a file name that indicate the type of file and, therefore, you will know the program that will be used to open it. For example, it is known that the TXT extension is for a text file, JPG for photos or MP4 for a video.

In its effort to simplify the Windows interface, Microsoft made the decision to show only some file extensions automatically, finding many of them that don’t seem like it.

This is something that many users do not like, generating confusion, since the way to fix it is also not in the same place as in previous operating systems. Furthermore, if the extensions are hidden, there are some types of files whose icon is so similar that it is impossible to distinguish them without seeing their “last name”, for example DOC and DOCX.

Therefore, if you want to have more precise control over your files and avoid possible errors, it is a good idea to have Windows 11 always show file extensions.

How to make Windows 11 always show file extensions

Fortunately, changing the settings to always show file extensions in Windows 11 is a really simple process:

Click on the icon of the File Browser on the taskbar or press the key Windows + E on your keyboard to open File Explorer. In File Explorer, select Ver at the top of the window. This will open a drop-down menu with several options. Within the View menu, scroll down and select Show and then Hidden elements. This will make Windows 11 always show file extensions.

Advanced options for Windows to show file extensions

Although the above way is very simple and practical, Windows 11 also offers some advanced options to further customize these settings.

If what you want is a more detailed control About how file extensions are handled on your system, the two ways to perform this action that you are going to read below are ideal for you.

Show extensions for specific file types

There is a way for you to see only the extensions of a certain type of file, those that are known to the operating system, that is, those that are associated with some type of program.

You will have to do the following:

Open the File Browser. Go to the location where the file whose extension you want to see is located and click the three horizontal points from the top. Now you must go to Options. In the window that opens, go to the tab Ver. Look for the option Hide extensions for known file types and deactivate it. Click Apply and then in Accept. This way the file extensions will be visible only for known file types.

Advanced logging settings

You will be able to manage the display of file extensions using the Windows Registry Editor, although you should keep in mind that modifying this part of Windows is dangerous if not done correctly.

Be sure to follow these instructions carefully and back up the Registry before making changes.

Press Windows + R to open the dialog Execute. Now you must write regedit and press Enter. Since you are already in Registry Editor, go to this location: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced Find the entrance HideFileExt in the right panel. Then double click on it and set its value to 0 to always show file extensions. Close Registry Editor.

Note that modifying the Windows Registry is an advanced task and can affect the operation of your system if you do not do it correctly. If you have the slightest doubt, do not continue with the process and leave everything as it was, just in case.

Always displaying file extensions is a useful practice that makes it easier to identify files and prevents potential confusion.

Now that you know how you can make Windows 11 always show file extensions, you can activate or deactivate it as you wish, managing it according to your needs.